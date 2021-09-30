Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. Buys Gartner Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, UiPath Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Pinterest Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

New Purchases: IT, PTON, BEKE, EFX, SQ, NTES, DOCU, CRBU, ZM, SMFR, TTWO, MIMO, VTEX, RSKD, SRPT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gartner Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, UiPath Inc, SAP SE, KE Holdings Inc, sells Apple Inc, Pinterest Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q3, Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. owns 272 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 413,785 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 448,671 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 40,115 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 434,109 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 491,522 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $320.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 168,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 446,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $18.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,095,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92. The stock is now traded at around $297.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 65,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $175.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 65,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71. The stock is now traded at around $103.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 152,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 413.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 833,792 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $369.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 158,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,002,825 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $478.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 91,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. added to a holding in Confluent Inc by 198.02%. The purchase prices were between $39 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $51.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 202,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. added to a holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd by 44.99%. The purchase prices were between $8.7 and $19.02, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,282,923 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $12.54.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.46 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $35.41.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Olo Inc. The sale prices were between $30.03 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $35.71.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $16.29 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in SAP SE by 9999%. The sale prices were between $117.6 and $127.66, with an estimated average price of $123.23. The stock is now traded at around $119.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.88%. Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. still held -117,476 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $210.51 and $233.02, with an estimated average price of $224.47. The stock is now traded at around $248.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.48%. Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. still held -34,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Welltower Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $82.4 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $85.93. The stock is now traded at around $83.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.43%. Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. still held -43,906 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Equity Residential by 9999%. The sale prices were between $78.02 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $87.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.34%. Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. still held -69,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Carnival Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $19.72 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.3%. Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. still held -158,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $47.88 and $57.38, with an estimated average price of $54.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.2%. Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. still held -75,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.