Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. Buys Gartner Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, UiPath Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Pinterest Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Gartner Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, UiPath Inc, SAP SE, KE Holdings Inc, sells Apple Inc, Pinterest Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q3, Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. owns 272 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advantage+advisers+xanthus+fund%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C.
  1. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 413,785 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio.
  2. Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 448,671 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 40,115 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 434,109 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio.
  5. RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 491,522 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $320.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 168,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 446,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $18.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,095,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92. The stock is now traded at around $297.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 65,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $175.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 65,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71. The stock is now traded at around $103.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 152,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 413.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 833,792 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $369.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 158,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,002,825 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $478.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 91,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. added to a holding in Confluent Inc by 198.02%. The purchase prices were between $39 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $51.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 202,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. added to a holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd by 44.99%. The purchase prices were between $8.7 and $19.02, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,282,923 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Sold Out: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $12.54.

Sold Out: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.46 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $35.41.

Sold Out: Olo Inc (OLO)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Olo Inc. The sale prices were between $30.03 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $35.71.

Sold Out: Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $16.29 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

Reduced: SAP SE (SAP)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in SAP SE by 9999%. The sale prices were between $117.6 and $127.66, with an estimated average price of $123.23. The stock is now traded at around $119.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.88%. Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. still held -117,476 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $210.51 and $233.02, with an estimated average price of $224.47. The stock is now traded at around $248.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.48%. Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. still held -34,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Welltower Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $82.4 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $85.93. The stock is now traded at around $83.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.43%. Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. still held -43,906 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Equity Residential (EQR)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Equity Residential by 9999%. The sale prices were between $78.02 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $87.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.34%. Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. still held -69,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Carnival Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $19.72 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.3%. Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. still held -158,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $47.88 and $57.38, with an estimated average price of $54.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.2%. Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. still held -75,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.L.C. keeps buying
insider

insider