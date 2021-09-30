LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund Buys HubSpot Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: HUBS, WFC, CRL, TXG, DAR, APO, UHAL, INCY, TDC, VRNS, STT, BMRN,
- Added Positions: CSCO, ATVI, MTCH, FB, DLB, CRM, MSGE, HALO, HIG, GM,
- Reduced Positions: CMCSA, LBRDK, ABBV, INTC, PYPL, BIIB, PINS, AMGN, AAPL, PPG, VLO, DIS, COST, TMUS, STX, UPS, MSFT, V, SYF, ASML, CP, BDX, MMM, AMZN, NKE, HD, ADBE, MT, LSI, JPM, JNJ, TRV, TMO, GOOG, WST, WMT, GOOGL, HON, MRK, WM, USB, TOL, RTX, TJX, ANET, VZ, ORCL, SHW, CVX, KO, ECL, LLY, XOM, FIS, BAC, MDLZ, MDT, ADP, AMT, PEP, PFE, PXD, APD, PG, BLL, OTIS, ENPH, KMI, CME, NEE, VMC, ICE, NOC, UNP, TDY, SRE,
- Sold Out: NUAN, IBM, LMT, EXPO, NUE, PH, NEM, QRTEA, NFG, PM, TTWO, SAGE, CMG, FDX, UNM, ALKS, MSGN, BWA, LGF.B, FWONA, T,
These are the top 5 holdings of LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,173 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,955 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 46,196 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 297,752 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.4%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,162 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $668.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $362.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18. The stock is now traded at around $143.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.01 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 67.25%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $60.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 70,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 228.75%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 62.73%. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $126.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 54.95%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $101.89, with an estimated average price of $96.99. The stock is now traded at around $91.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 33.98%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $252.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 45.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $75.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.52 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.97.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.Sold Out: Exponent Inc (EXPO)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund sold out a holding in Exponent Inc. The sale prices were between $89.45 and $119.55, with an estimated average price of $107.72.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28.Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.Reduced: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 44.38%. The sale prices were between $169.8 and $192.82, with an estimated average price of $180.25. The stock is now traded at around $155.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund still held 14,538 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 43.9%. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund still held 19,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 59.73%. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund still held 18,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 57.95%. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund still held 3,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 50.91%. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund still held 13,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 21.19%. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $222.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund still held 15,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.
