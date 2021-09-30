LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund Buys HubSpot Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc

New Purchases: HUBS, WFC, CRL, TXG, DAR, APO, UHAL, INCY, TDC, VRNS, STT, BMRN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys HubSpot Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Wells Fargo, Match Group Inc, sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc, Intel Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund. As of 2021Q3, LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund owns 225 stocks with a total value of $556 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lvip+clearbridge+franklin+select+large+cap+managed+volatility+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,173 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,955 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 46,196 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 297,752 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.4% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,162 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $668.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $362.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18. The stock is now traded at around $143.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.01 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 67.25%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $60.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 70,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 228.75%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 62.73%. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $126.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 54.95%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $101.89, with an estimated average price of $96.99. The stock is now traded at around $91.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 33.98%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $252.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 45.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $75.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.52 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.97.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund sold out a holding in Exponent Inc. The sale prices were between $89.45 and $119.55, with an estimated average price of $107.72.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 44.38%. The sale prices were between $169.8 and $192.82, with an estimated average price of $180.25. The stock is now traded at around $155.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund still held 14,538 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 43.9%. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund still held 19,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 59.73%. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund still held 18,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 57.95%. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund still held 3,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 50.91%. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund still held 13,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 21.19%. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $222.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. LVIP ClearBridge Franklin Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund still held 15,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.