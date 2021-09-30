MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio Buys Icon PLC, Digital Turbine Inc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, Sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Amedisys Inc, Carter's Inc

New Purchases: APPS, RARE, DENN, AXON, SYNA, KMPR, TSEM, ARVL, SOVO, BLDR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Icon PLC, Digital Turbine Inc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Denny's Corp, sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Amedisys Inc, Carter's Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, SouthState Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio owns 129 stocks with a total value of $892 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

F5 Inc (FFIV) - 111,622 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 408,980 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 219,840 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 234,343 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.61% MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 104,982 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 84,943 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $102.4, with an estimated average price of $90.63. The stock is now traded at around $85.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 62,101 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Denny's Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $15.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 271,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.38 and $193.49, with an estimated average price of $181.66. The stock is now traded at around $159.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 25,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.3 and $190.65, with an estimated average price of $168.31. The stock is now traded at around $275.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Kemper Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.65 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $67.95. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 57,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Icon PLC by 330.78%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $307.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 33,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 54.61%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $68.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 234,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34. The stock is now traded at around $127.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 61,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 59.16%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $177.45, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $149.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 34,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 54.04%. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $63.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 87,367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $81.97 and $106.94, with an estimated average price of $92.46. The stock is now traded at around $94.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 63,148 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $149.1 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $208.37.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $23.96 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $25.91.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in SouthState Corp. The sale prices were between $63.73 and $82.07, with an estimated average price of $71.35.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $131.52 and $153.94, with an estimated average price of $142.67.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.31.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $231.17 and $262.57, with an estimated average price of $251.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc by 71.24%. The sale prices were between $114.56 and $151.88, with an estimated average price of $134.94. The stock is now traded at around $155.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 29,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Carter's Inc by 38.92%. The sale prices were between $94.41 and $107.09, with an estimated average price of $100.97. The stock is now traded at around $98.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 69,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 74.48%. The sale prices were between $15.16 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 63,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc by 32.03%. The sale prices were between $138.04 and $160.15, with an estimated average price of $150.21. The stock is now traded at around $201.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 34,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in PVH Corp by 23.73%. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $120.58, with an estimated average price of $107.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 70,835 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 30.2%. The sale prices were between $62.09 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $75.82. The stock is now traded at around $86.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 70,423 shares as of 2021-09-30.