Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio Buys Icon PLC, Digital Turbine Inc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, Sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Amedisys Inc, Carter's Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Icon PLC, Digital Turbine Inc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Denny's Corp, sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Amedisys Inc, Carter's Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, SouthState Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio owns 129 stocks with a total value of $892 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mainstay+vp+wellington+mid+cap+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio
  1. F5 Inc (FFIV) - 111,622 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  2. Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 408,980 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  3. Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 219,840 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
  4. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 234,343 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.61%
  5. MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 104,982 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 84,943 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $102.4, with an estimated average price of $90.63. The stock is now traded at around $85.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 62,101 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Denny's Corp (DENN)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Denny's Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $15.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 271,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.38 and $193.49, with an estimated average price of $181.66. The stock is now traded at around $159.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 25,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.3 and $190.65, with an estimated average price of $168.31. The stock is now traded at around $275.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kemper Corp (KMPR)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Kemper Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.65 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $67.95. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 57,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Icon PLC by 330.78%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $307.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 33,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 54.61%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $68.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 234,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34. The stock is now traded at around $127.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 61,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 59.16%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $177.45, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $149.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 34,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 54.04%. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $63.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 87,367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $81.97 and $106.94, with an estimated average price of $92.46. The stock is now traded at around $94.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 63,148 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $149.1 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $208.37.

Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $23.96 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $25.91.

Sold Out: SouthState Corp (SSB)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in SouthState Corp. The sale prices were between $63.73 and $82.07, with an estimated average price of $71.35.

Sold Out: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $131.52 and $153.94, with an estimated average price of $142.67.

Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.31.

Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $231.17 and $262.57, with an estimated average price of $251.

Reduced: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc by 71.24%. The sale prices were between $114.56 and $151.88, with an estimated average price of $134.94. The stock is now traded at around $155.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 29,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Carter's Inc (CRI)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Carter's Inc by 38.92%. The sale prices were between $94.41 and $107.09, with an estimated average price of $100.97. The stock is now traded at around $98.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 69,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 74.48%. The sale prices were between $15.16 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 63,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc by 32.03%. The sale prices were between $138.04 and $160.15, with an estimated average price of $150.21. The stock is now traded at around $201.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 34,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: PVH Corp (PVH)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in PVH Corp by 23.73%. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $120.58, with an estimated average price of $107.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 70,835 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 30.2%. The sale prices were between $62.09 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $75.82. The stock is now traded at around $86.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 70,423 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio. Also check out:

1. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio keeps buying
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

