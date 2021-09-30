MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio Buys Icon PLC, Digital Turbine Inc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, Sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Amedisys Inc, Carter's Inc

- New Purchases: APPS, RARE, DENN, AXON, SYNA, KMPR, TSEM, ARVL, SOVO, BLDR,
- Added Positions: ICLR, IART, JAZZ, MRTX, STLD, EHC, KOD, SAGE, CABO, IOVA, ALLK, Y, ESI, SLGN, TFX, DNB, GL, ARNA, ERIE, NUVA, LITE, RAMP, APLS, LW, TDC, PB, QTWO, MKSI, SYNH, PTCT, PNW, FMC, LDOS, FANG, FSLR, CARG, PSB, FOUR,
- Reduced Positions: HRC, CRI, KAR, SLAB, PVH, FLOW, AIZ, COMM, LSI, CLH, DEI, PFGC, CDW, MOH, CFX, ACHC, IAA, NATI, YETI, USFD, LECO, THG, IR, SHOO, ZION, VOYA, GFL, UHAL, ETSY, KMX, CNO, RHP, LHCG, STOR, IIVI, RETA, NVR, G, WAL, CE, BKH, JELD, WH, UA, CTRA, FCNCA, GGG, GLPI, SAIC, REXR, KNX, MKL, ROG, BKI, H, NI, WRB,
- Sold Out: AMED, BLMN, SSB, PKG, EQC, COHR,
- F5 Inc (FFIV) - 111,622 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 408,980 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 219,840 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 234,343 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.61%
- MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 104,982 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 84,943 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $102.4, with an estimated average price of $90.63. The stock is now traded at around $85.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 62,101 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Denny's Corp (DENN)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Denny's Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $15.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 271,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.38 and $193.49, with an estimated average price of $181.66. The stock is now traded at around $159.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 25,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.3 and $190.65, with an estimated average price of $168.31. The stock is now traded at around $275.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Kemper Corp (KMPR)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Kemper Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.65 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $67.95. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 57,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Icon PLC by 330.78%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $307.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 33,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 54.61%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $68.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 234,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34. The stock is now traded at around $127.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 61,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 59.16%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $177.45, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $149.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 34,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 54.04%. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $63.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 87,367 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $81.97 and $106.94, with an estimated average price of $92.46. The stock is now traded at around $94.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 63,148 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $149.1 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $208.37.Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $23.96 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $25.91.Sold Out: SouthState Corp (SSB)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in SouthState Corp. The sale prices were between $63.73 and $82.07, with an estimated average price of $71.35.Sold Out: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $131.52 and $153.94, with an estimated average price of $142.67.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.31.Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $231.17 and $262.57, with an estimated average price of $251.Reduced: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc by 71.24%. The sale prices were between $114.56 and $151.88, with an estimated average price of $134.94. The stock is now traded at around $155.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 29,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Carter's Inc (CRI)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Carter's Inc by 38.92%. The sale prices were between $94.41 and $107.09, with an estimated average price of $100.97. The stock is now traded at around $98.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 69,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 74.48%. The sale prices were between $15.16 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 63,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc by 32.03%. The sale prices were between $138.04 and $160.15, with an estimated average price of $150.21. The stock is now traded at around $201.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 34,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: PVH Corp (PVH)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in PVH Corp by 23.73%. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $120.58, with an estimated average price of $107.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 70,835 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)
MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 30.2%. The sale prices were between $62.09 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $75.82. The stock is now traded at around $86.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio still held 70,423 shares as of 2021-09-30.
