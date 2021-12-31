Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, UWM Holdings Corp, UWM Holdings Corp, Sells BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr

- New Purchases: UWMC, UWMC, VGIT, SPEM, IEFA, TOLZ, PFF, RKT, TWLO, GLBE, VCSH, IGIB, BOX, CNQ, AIR, UPS, DXCM, CHRW, AMED, PLD, AA, MAS, IJS, FCX, HLT, CGC,
- Added Positions: IVV, IWP, SCZ, SCHD, IGSB, IWN, TIP, VALE, MSFT, CVX, ROKU, VEA, BX, SCHW, AMZN, SE, KKR, GOOG, AXP, PG, SYY, MMM, JMIA, INTC, DIS, ATUS, TSLA, BRO, AAPL, SDC, EPAM, FB, PEP, MS, ALKS, ICF, VONG, MCD, JKH, BEN, FDX, VB, CSCO, COF, WMT, VIG, ONDS, CHNG, GOVT, NLSN, XOM, DHR, GE, GS, KO, CWST, TAP, NFLX, NKE, TXN, BA, BAC, WLTW, MLCO, VGLT, VTIP, NOW, VWO, LLY, RSP, IDXX, MAR, PRU, TYL, UNH, V, CDK,
- Reduced Positions: GVI, BSV, IWD, IWF, VTV, VOT, QQQ, VOO, IAU, DOCN, XLK, IJR, BRK.B, AGG, SMG, VBR, ECL, ACN, SYK, T, SPY, FISV, ADBE, ITW, VEU, ACI, ROP, ENTG, JNJ, ORLY, EQX, CTLT, PINS, IBN, ABT, GOOGL, APTV, GLD, FSLY, SIVR, APD, VNQ, ABBV, TMO, SBUX, JPM, ICE, INTU, ORCL, EL, MPWR, BDX, FAST, LH, PYPL, CBRE, NVDA, PANW, AON, IBM, HD, ASML, LOW, TT, BMY, VIOV, CMCSA, COST, AMG, XLF, TSM, TDY, VZ, WFC, VEEV, MOH, AVGO, VRSK, ROL, SRCL, HEI, RBA, VBFC, ANSS, IWM, PFE, IVW, PAYC, CAT, CSGP, ISRG, GLOB, LBRDK, BL,
- Sold Out: XSOE, VXF, GOGO, FREL, FHN, HBAN, WAT, EBAY, MDY, URI, EMR, RTX, APAM, CBTG, XLE,
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 104,966 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 264,308 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.01%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 130,449 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.75%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,377 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.70%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 322,579 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.52 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $6.74. The stock is now traded at around $5.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,044,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 51,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 77,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $73.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 33,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.67 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $46.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.70%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $467.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 43,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $106.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 264,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1149.38%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 34,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $81.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 129,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 504.56%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.63%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $165.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39.Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $12.29 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $14.76.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The sale prices were between $30.44 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $32.45.Sold Out: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $16.67.Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76.
