Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Waters Corp

- New Purchases: HYBB, XCEM, GLDM, ALB, HYXF, F, NTR, ZWS, MTN, FLR, AAP, SBNY, MU, MOH, FUL, TOL, SYNH, WSC, FNDX, MA, OLLI, ZI, SRVR, USMV, XLU, FUMB, LTHM, TSM, CRM, MGM, ITW, BXMT, ADP, AMG, LOCL,
- Added Positions: SUB, MUB, CALF, ANGL, VCSH, SPIB, SCHW, GOOG, BX, OHI, PYPL, MCHP, PFE, PFXF, SCHX, AAPL, AB, WPC, RAVI, KMX, LH, ECL, GBX, GIS, SCHD, IBRX, HASI, FB, GLD, EPD, PFFA, ADUS, TSCO, RNST, MSFT, SCHM, PXH, SCHF, EMLP, SPEM, VTIP, SRLN, DVY, HQY, AMGN, D, FDX, NVDA, MSCI, SSNC, AMRS, MMM, PFFD, VO, VEA, VDE, DBEF, BCE, CVX, CSCO, ENPH, SLYV, ENTG, KOMP, HAL, NOK, VTR,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, SPTM, WAT, EL, NKE, XSOE, V, CPRT, IVV, CEF, SPLG, BMY, VTEB, IGSB, USMC, IXUS, ICSH, IWM, RSP, QUS, JPST, SNPE, CAH, SQ, ROKU, IJR, SCHA, SCHO, DGRW, ACN, ABT, ARKK, XMLV, VCIT, VBR, SPDW, SCHZ, SCHE, TJX, TRP, USB, PRF, LQD, UBSI, DGRO, TMUS, EFG, FTSM, FNCL, FLRN, STT, IGIB, DLR, VIS, VFH, AIRG, JNJ, SPY, MCD, SPSB, RY, WMT, SLV, TROW, FPE, IAU, RCD, KMI, MINT, MGC, JFR, UNP,
- Sold Out: ADBE, QRVO, CVLT, BABA, DHI, FISV, CRWD, LULU, ADSK, PGNY, HURC, LAD, OSTK, DOCU, SNAP, FIVE, COR, GMS, T, CAI, CADE, CADE, BYND, KMB, GPN, IEMG, NESR,
These are the top 5 holdings of SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 224,067 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.75%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,697 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 128,136 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 254,981 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.32%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 332,660 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio.
Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 28,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.21 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 63,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate (HYXF)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 365.43%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 109,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 224,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 312.29%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 66,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 110.24%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 113,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $35.87 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 91,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 122.81%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.Sold Out: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.
