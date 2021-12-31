Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Waters Corp

New Purchases: HYBB, XCEM, GLDM, ALB, HYXF, F, NTR, ZWS, MTN, FLR, AAP, SBNY, MU, MOH, FUL, TOL, SYNH, WSC, FNDX, MA, OLLI, ZI, SRVR, USMV, XLU, FUMB, LTHM, TSM, CRM, MGM, ITW, BXMT, ADP, AMG, LOCL,

SUB, MUB, CALF, ANGL, VCSH, SPIB, SCHW, GOOG, BX, OHI, PYPL, MCHP, PFE, PFXF, SCHX, AAPL, AB, WPC, RAVI, KMX, LH, ECL, GBX, GIS, SCHD, IBRX, HASI, FB, GLD, EPD, PFFA, ADUS, TSCO, RNST, MSFT, SCHM, PXH, SCHF, EMLP, SPEM, VTIP, SRLN, DVY, HQY, AMGN, D, FDX, NVDA, MSCI, SSNC, AMRS, MMM, PFFD, VO, VEA, VDE, DBEF, BCE, CVX, CSCO, ENPH, SLYV, ENTG, KOMP, HAL, NOK, VTR, Reduced Positions: VZ, SPTM, WAT, EL, NKE, XSOE, V, CPRT, IVV, CEF, SPLG, BMY, VTEB, IGSB, USMC, IXUS, ICSH, IWM, RSP, QUS, JPST, SNPE, CAH, SQ, ROKU, IJR, SCHA, SCHO, DGRW, ACN, ABT, ARKK, XMLV, VCIT, VBR, SPDW, SCHZ, SCHE, TJX, TRP, USB, PRF, LQD, UBSI, DGRO, TMUS, EFG, FTSM, FNCL, FLRN, STT, IGIB, DLR, VIS, VFH, AIRG, JNJ, SPY, MCD, SPSB, RY, WMT, SLV, TROW, FPE, IAU, RCD, KMI, MINT, MGC, JFR, UNP,

Winston-salem, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF, sells Verizon Communications Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Waters Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheets Smith Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 372 stocks with a total value of $806 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 224,067 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.75% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,697 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 128,136 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 254,981 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.32% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 332,660 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 28,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.21 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 63,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 365.43%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 109,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 224,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 312.29%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 66,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 110.24%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 113,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $35.87 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 91,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 122.81%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.