Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Amazon.com Inc, ASML Holding NV, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Rent-A-Center Inc, Avantor Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Amazon.com Inc, ASML Holding NV, Tesla Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Rent-A-Center Inc, Avantor Inc, Natera Inc, McCormick Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avitas Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Avitas Wealth Management LLC owns 175 stocks with a total value of $596 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,442 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 27,127 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,295 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.20% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,378 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,393 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 175,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $673.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1031.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $241.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $71.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 52.20%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2848.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 38.02%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $959.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 53.96%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $137.612800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 41,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $463.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 57.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 212,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 116,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.