Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corpor

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 173 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 1,377,953 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,735,027 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 1,188,657 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 2,626,130 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.28% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 301,693 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 122,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat. The purchase prices were between $46.44 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $46.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 94,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 144,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $127.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 2,626,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,060,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 178.38%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 152,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 277.00%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $90.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.16%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 93.79%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 106,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.