Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corpor

- New Purchases: JAMF, JAMF, AGZD, NVTA, HRL, FANG, SPDW, PCY,
- Added Positions: JMST, PFF, VLUE, VEA, AGG, VWO, IEFA, IVE, MSFT, SCHA, NOBL, SPYG, TFI, EMB, IVW, MUB, VTEB, TIP, IJH, VIG, USIG, VTI, SCHE, SCHF, CWI, IVV, IGSB, IBND, IEF, BND, IJR, DGRO, IEMG, IXUS, GOVT, IBDP, SHYD, MEAR, VZ, AOR, DVN, XLU, KO, EEM, BAC, VXUS, BSV, EAGG, IBDR, BNDX, MBB, ESGE, AOA, VTIP, VTV, VUG, T, DON, PG, NEE, MDLZ, MATW, LDEM, IBMM, BGRN, IBMO, ESGD, ICSH, EFV, SHV, XOM, EPD, RNP, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: SPEM, SHYG, DFAC, QUAL, JPST, SCHV, SCHG, ITOT, RPG, IBDS, FLOT, VCIT, IBDT, IBMK, EFAV, IBML, IBDQ, HEFA, IQLT, NEA, NAD, SDY, IDV, SHY, VGK, VCSH, UP, FALN, MHI, FNDF, PFE, NVG, VCLT, NZF, VGLT, NMZ, MRK, IBMN, IBMQ, BMY, USMV, HDV, IWR, IAU, PXH, PRFZ, INTC, F, FGD, RQI, CVX,
- Sold Out: IBMJ, AMZN, IBDM, IWV, COST, VO, VV, FB, V, VGT, ADBE, BA, OEF, HD, NKE, UNP, WM, AVDV, IWC, SCHX, VB, VBR, NVDA, PCTY, QQQ, ABT, ITW, JNJ, JPM, MCD, SQ, TGT, XYL, ARKK, EFG, FDN, IWY, VOE, MPWR, NFLX, PYPL, ABBV, CMI, DE, DIS, HON, IBM, MDT, ORCL, UNH, RTX, ESGV, DIA, GLD, HYG, IEUR, IWB, LQD, MDYV, NYF, SLYV, VOOG, MNST, NTES, SBUX, TXN, WBA, AMT, TFC, C, CPK, DECK, DG, DUK, LMT, LNT, LOW, MA, MMM, MO, MPC, PM, PNW, SHW, SYK, VEEV, WMT, ESGU, DOCU, IGRO, IBDU, BTI, IGIB, FXD, FXH, GDXJ, HYMB, IEI, IYE, MINT, RSP, SCHC, SPYV, ADI, AMGN, DGRW, QCOM, TLT, TROW, ALB, APD, BX, CAT, CL, DAR, DHR, EMR, FIS, KMB, KRC, LLY, NEM, NSC, PHM, PNC, SO, SYY, TREX, WFC, YUM, BMAR, CARR, OTIS, VSGX,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 1,377,953 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,735,027 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 1,188,657 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 2,626,130 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.28%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 301,693 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 122,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 122,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat (AGZD)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat. The purchase prices were between $46.44 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $46.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 94,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 144,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $127.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 2,626,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,060,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 178.38%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 152,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 277.00%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $90.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.16%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 93.79%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 106,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.
