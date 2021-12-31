Tower Bridge Advisors Buys Akamai Technologies Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

- New Purchases: SEE, ED, REGN, VRTX, IR,
- Added Positions: AKAM, USBPH.PFD, BMLPH.PFD, PYPL, TMUS, ADBE, CVS, AMZN, MSPA.PFD, GSPA.PFD, MDT, SPG, BMLPG.PFD, TMO, BKNG, SWK, DIS, BDX, LEN, MDLZ, OKE, BBY, SBUX, BRO, EPD, METPA.PFD, ICE, BA, IP, STT, PXD, SPGI,
- Reduced Positions: UPS, LDOS, FIS, IBM, NVS, KMX, HON, ACN, TSM, APD, QCOM, LLY, ABBV, ISRG, BMY, KMB, PNC, T, MMM, XOM, SYY, AMGN, CSX, CL, COST, SWKS, AEP, TXN, NSC, MRK, LMT, SYF, INTC, VFC, C, VLY, HD, CMCSA, GLW, GIS, FDX, NEE, FBHS, CCI, ENB, LHX, DUK, MPC, OTIS, TSLA, CARR, PM, CTVA, USB, UL, UDR, SHOP, GSPD.PFD, WEC, GILD, PLD, AMP, AZN, BP, BLK, CAT, CMA, COP, D, DD, SBNY, GSK, GS, HBAN, TT, K, LRCX, NVDA, ES, CRM,
- Sold Out: MO, CCL, EBAY,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 277,058 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 481,348 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 127,258 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,204 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 127,359 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $62.37. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $244.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $619.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 317 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USBPH.PFD)
Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $23.92 and $24.94, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 650,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 63,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BMLPH.PFD)
Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 60.93%. The purchase prices were between $22.97 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 285,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 56.31%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $128.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MSPA.PFD)
Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 51.81%. The purchase prices were between $24.54 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $25.01. The stock is now traded at around $22.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 110,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BMLPG.PFD)
Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 76.24%. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.
