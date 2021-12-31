Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tower Bridge Advisors Buys Akamai Technologies Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Tower Bridge Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Akamai Technologies Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Morgan Stanley, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, CarMax Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower Bridge Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Tower Bridge Advisors owns 242 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tower+bridge+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 277,058 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 481,348 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 127,258 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,204 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  5. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 127,359 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $62.37. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $244.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $619.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USBPH.PFD)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $23.92 and $24.94, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 650,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 63,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BMLPH.PFD)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 60.93%. The purchase prices were between $22.97 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 285,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 56.31%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $128.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MSPA.PFD)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 51.81%. The purchase prices were between $24.54 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $25.01. The stock is now traded at around $22.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 110,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BMLPG.PFD)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 76.24%. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS. Also check out:

1. TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus