Tower Bridge Advisors Buys Akamai Technologies Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Akamai Technologies Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Morgan Stanley, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, CarMax Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower Bridge Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Tower Bridge Advisors owns 242 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 277,058 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 481,348 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 127,258 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,204 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 127,359 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $62.37. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $244.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $619.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $23.92 and $24.94, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 650,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 63,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 60.93%. The purchase prices were between $22.97 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 285,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 56.31%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $128.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 51.81%. The purchase prices were between $24.54 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $25.01. The stock is now traded at around $22.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 110,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 76.24%. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.