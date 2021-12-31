Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. Buys Broadcom Inc, Mastercard Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp, Analog Devices Inc

- New Purchases: AVGO, MA, HD, PM, WFC, MCHP, HCA, DXCM, MCD, SIVB, CDAY, GM, PPG, CP, WING, OXY, CROX, APA, CLNE,
- Added Positions: BERY, CMCSA, ULTA, INTU, NSC, VZ, TSLA, CVX, WMT, KMI, INCY, JCI, DG, CCK, REGN, SLB, PG, PYPL, NI, SPGI, IFF, C, BA, FDX, NEE, BAC, ABBV, DAL, MPC, AMGN, GILD, EQIX, ITUB, ON, TMUS, EXC, CCI, STZ, KO, NOW, AIZ, ETSY, AME, LIN, CVNA, PXD,
- Reduced Positions: CTVA, BURL, OTIS, LOW, ADBE, GOOG, ACN, MSFT, JPM, CVS, POOL, MAR, AMZN, NVDA, DHI, EL, PFE, MTD, ZTS, AAPL, APH, BDX, LNG, AXP, CMG, UNH, COST, HUN, BNS, TGT, CTAS, COP, ETN, ESS, ITW, CRM, LRCX, OKTA, AMP, CE, GE, DVN, ALC, TT, FB, FMC, LSCC, TJX, RSG, BFAM, ALLY, AWK, PLNT, SQ,
- Sold Out: DIS, INTC, ADI, PEP, HRC, COF, CAH, GS, SBUX, XOM, DOCU, KSU, BIIB, SRE, WRK, VLO, SHW, LULU, XP,
For the details of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nippon+life+global+investors+americas%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 473,597 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 643,102 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 35,198 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,350 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 255,860 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $582.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $349.217600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 90,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 158,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 84,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 458.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $67.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 92,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 151.79%. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $369.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 39.07%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $500.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 324,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 84,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 55.16%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 80,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.Sold Out: (HRC)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.
