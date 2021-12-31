Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. Buys Broadcom Inc, Mastercard Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp, Analog Devices Inc

New Purchases: AVGO, MA, HD, PM, WFC, MCHP, HCA, DXCM, MCD, SIVB, CDAY, GM, PPG, CP, WING, OXY, CROX, APA, CLNE,

AVGO, MA, HD, PM, WFC, MCHP, HCA, DXCM, MCD, SIVB, CDAY, GM, PPG, CP, WING, OXY, CROX, APA, CLNE, Added Positions: BERY, CMCSA, ULTA, INTU, NSC, VZ, TSLA, CVX, WMT, KMI, INCY, JCI, DG, CCK, REGN, SLB, PG, PYPL, NI, SPGI, IFF, C, BA, FDX, NEE, BAC, ABBV, DAL, MPC, AMGN, GILD, EQIX, ITUB, ON, TMUS, EXC, CCI, STZ, KO, NOW, AIZ, ETSY, AME, LIN, CVNA, PXD,

CTVA, BURL, OTIS, LOW, ADBE, GOOG, ACN, MSFT, JPM, CVS, POOL, MAR, AMZN, NVDA, DHI, EL, PFE, MTD, ZTS, AAPL, APH, BDX, LNG, AXP, CMG, UNH, COST, HUN, BNS, TGT, CTAS, COP, ETN, ESS, ITW, CRM, LRCX, OKTA, AMP, CE, GE, DVN, ALC, TT, FB, FMC, LSCC, TJX, RSG, BFAM, ALLY, AWK, PLNT, SQ, Sold Out: DIS, INTC, ADI, PEP, HRC, COF, CAH, GS, SBUX, XOM, DOCU, KSU, BIIB, SRE, WRK, VLO, SHW, LULU, XP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Mastercard Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Wells Fargo, sells The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp, Analog Devices Inc, PepsiCo Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. owns 150 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 473,597 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 643,102 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 35,198 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,350 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 255,860 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $582.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $349.217600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 90,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 158,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 84,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 458.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $67.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 92,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 151.79%. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $369.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 39.07%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $500.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 324,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 84,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 55.16%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 80,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.