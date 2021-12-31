GeoWealth Management, LLC Buys Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate

- New Purchases: VOOG, INKM, FCOR, AOM, QDEF, EMXC, OEF, USTB, DSI, OUSA, JKD, WRK, SJNK, MCO, IOO, IWL, MRO, EMN, MNA, QQQM, VDE, VOT, VTEB, ESGD, SHW, PNC, MRK,
- Added Positions: CLSA, SPGP, VIG, VONG, RDVY, AOR, QQQ, IEF, SPYG, ITOT, TDSC, TDSB, IUSG, TDSD, VCIT, TDSE, ONEQ, SPMD, SCHG, VNQ, GSLC, DEED, OMFS, VPL, JEPI, IEUR, SPLG, JPIN, VGLT, FEU, JPME, LGLV, ICF, OMFL, PFM, INTU, PAYX, SPDW, GEM, XLG, EMB, EMLP, IAGG, ITM, SHYG, SPSB, SPTL, SPTM, XLC, LRCX, PYPL, BOND, FDHY, PDBC, SCHF, VEU, T, CMCSA, SBUX, TMUS, FPX, GLD, IEI, JPEM, JPSE, KRMA, PAVE, PNQI, TLT, EOG, GOOGL, HON, MU, DSU, PCN, ABBV, AFIF, BIL, BYLD, CEMB, DRIV, DWAS, FISR, FPEI, GWX, HERO, JAGG, JPUS, PFFV, PGX, SCHE, SKOR, SNSR, SPLB, SPTS, UCON, VHT, WTMF, XLI, XLV, ABT, AXP, AMT, BK, GOLD, BBY, BLK, CDNS, CAT, CVX, C, CTSH, COST, DHR, DE, XOM, F, HD, IBM, IPG, MS, NSC, NUE, ORLY, PCG, PH, TMO, VZ, WMT, WBA, DIS, WMB, CMG, MA, DFS, ULTA, MSCI, V, AMRS, GM, HZNP, FB, ZTS, GLPI, TWLO, COUP, VRT, DOW, ALFA, BBEU, BOTZ, BUG, CIBR, CTEC, EBND, EDOC, EFA, FINX, GVI, HYD, IAU, IWD, IWO, LDUR, MBB, MINT, NUSI, PSK, QYLD, SCHP, SCHR, SHY, SLV, SOCL, STPZ, VGSH, VYM, XLB, XLSR, XMPT, XYLD,
- Reduced Positions: SCHD, CWB, CLSM, VV, XMMO, CLSC, SRLN, HYLS, VXF, IWY, JKE, VUG, MILN, IYW, VBK, LQD, FIXD, IWF, MGC, LMBS, USMV, IEFA, RYT, ANGL, IEMG, RWK, BLV, GTO, HYS, SPY, BSV, IGSB, SPHB, IVOL, TLH, HYLV, MGK, GSSC, NVDA, IGIB, TGT, BND, BSCM, EFG, DGRO, FLOT, JPST, RSP, MSFT, EMTL, JPHY, MGV, MLN, PSR, VOX, XLY, ADBE, JNJ, FTSL, SGOL, SPSM, AMD, NFLX, TSLA, ETSY, VCR, VGT, VO, XLF, AAPL, ADP, COP, QCOM, CBND, EBIZ, FXD, GNOM, HYG, IJR, IYG, PFFD, RPG, SPAB, TDSA, TIP, VCSH, VIS, VMBS, VSDA, VTI, XLE, AMZN, AVY, DHI, DECK, DOV, NEE, GE, SPGI, MCHP, ZBRA, TEL, AVGO, FBHS, CDW, SYNH, AVTR, AMJ, BBRE, CORP, EAGG, EEM, EFV, ESGU, FTGC, FTLS, FXL, IHI, IVE, IWS, IYR, JMBS, PSP, SCHO, SDIV, SPEM, VCLT, VGIT, XLRE,
- Sold Out: PKW, NOBL, BNDX, QUAL, FTC, XSOE, MOAT, HDV, AAXJ, DGRW, QLTA, ICVT, NEAR, IPO, FDLO, GOVT, AOA, ICLN, XNTK, FBND, MDYV, SPLV, SPHQ, MTUM, TCHP, LEN, BIIB, VOO, ANSS, NOC, VB, BSX, BABA, FEX, NULG, OGIG, CTRA, CF, PRGO, DIV, BIV, DVY, ZBH, KD, VFH,
- Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) - 3,864,927 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
- Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) - 2,021,765 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.97%
- Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (TDSD) - 1,446,815 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.41%
- Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) - 1,196,715 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.26%
- Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) - 1,351,585 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.24%
GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59. The stock is now traded at around $261.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 53,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR)
GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $55.65, with an estimated average price of $54.96. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 192,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM)
GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $35.12. The stock is now traded at around $34.373400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 301,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 204,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF)
GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 125,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 67,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA)
GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 135.97%. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $23.368500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 2,021,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)
GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 51670.24%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $88.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 285,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 199.09%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 200,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 5307.34%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $67.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 249,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7983.57%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 363,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 764.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 326,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $90.47 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $94.76.Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15.Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)
GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $109.29 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.48.Sold Out: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1.Reduced: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
GeoWealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 78.09%. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.52%. GeoWealth Management, LLC still held 114,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
GeoWealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 89.01%. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.79%. GeoWealth Management, LLC still held 31,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM)
GeoWealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 73.2%. The sale prices were between $24.29 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $26.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.817700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.65%. GeoWealth Management, LLC still held 296,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
GeoWealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 99.25%. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $200.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. GeoWealth Management, LLC still held 564 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)
GeoWealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 92.77%. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $96.24, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. GeoWealth Management, LLC still held 13,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC)
GeoWealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 64.43%. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $25.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. GeoWealth Management, LLC still held 299,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of GeoWealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
