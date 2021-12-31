GeoWealth Management, LLC Buys Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate

New Purchases: VOOG, INKM, FCOR, AOM, QDEF, EMXC, OEF, USTB, DSI, OUSA, JKD, WRK, SJNK, MCO, IOO, IWL, MRO, EMN, MNA, QQQM, VDE, VOT, VTEB, ESGD, SHW, PNC, MRK,

VOOG, INKM, FCOR, AOM, QDEF, EMXC, OEF, USTB, DSI, OUSA, JKD, WRK, SJNK, MCO, IOO, IWL, MRO, EMN, MNA, QQQM, VDE, VOT, VTEB, ESGD, SHW, PNC, MRK, Added Positions: CLSA, SPGP, VIG, VONG, RDVY, AOR, QQQ, IEF, SPYG, ITOT, TDSC, TDSB, IUSG, TDSD, VCIT, TDSE, ONEQ, SPMD, SCHG, VNQ, GSLC, DEED, OMFS, VPL, JEPI, IEUR, SPLG, JPIN, VGLT, FEU, JPME, LGLV, ICF, OMFL, PFM, INTU, PAYX, SPDW, GEM, XLG, EMB, EMLP, IAGG, ITM, SHYG, SPSB, SPTL, SPTM, XLC, LRCX, PYPL, BOND, FDHY, PDBC, SCHF, VEU, T, CMCSA, SBUX, TMUS, FPX, GLD, IEI, JPEM, JPSE, KRMA, PAVE, PNQI, TLT, EOG, GOOGL, HON, MU, DSU, PCN, ABBV, AFIF, BIL, BYLD, CEMB, DRIV, DWAS, FISR, FPEI, GWX, HERO, JAGG, JPUS, PFFV, PGX, SCHE, SKOR, SNSR, SPLB, SPTS, UCON, VHT, WTMF, XLI, XLV, ABT, AXP, AMT, BK, GOLD, BBY, BLK, CDNS, CAT, CVX, C, CTSH, COST, DHR, DE, XOM, F, HD, IBM, IPG, MS, NSC, NUE, ORLY, PCG, PH, TMO, VZ, WMT, WBA, DIS, WMB, CMG, MA, DFS, ULTA, MSCI, V, AMRS, GM, HZNP, FB, ZTS, GLPI, TWLO, COUP, VRT, DOW, ALFA, BBEU, BOTZ, BUG, CIBR, CTEC, EBND, EDOC, EFA, FINX, GVI, HYD, IAU, IWD, IWO, LDUR, MBB, MINT, NUSI, PSK, QYLD, SCHP, SCHR, SHY, SLV, SOCL, STPZ, VGSH, VYM, XLB, XLSR, XMPT, XYLD,

SCHD, CWB, CLSM, VV, XMMO, CLSC, SRLN, HYLS, VXF, IWY, JKE, VUG, MILN, IYW, VBK, LQD, FIXD, IWF, MGC, LMBS, USMV, IEFA, RYT, ANGL, IEMG, RWK, BLV, GTO, HYS, SPY, BSV, IGSB, SPHB, IVOL, TLH, HYLV, MGK, GSSC, NVDA, IGIB, TGT, BND, BSCM, EFG, DGRO, FLOT, JPST, RSP, MSFT, EMTL, JPHY, MGV, MLN, PSR, VOX, XLY, ADBE, JNJ, FTSL, SGOL, SPSM, AMD, NFLX, TSLA, ETSY, VCR, VGT, VO, XLF, AAPL, ADP, COP, QCOM, CBND, EBIZ, FXD, GNOM, HYG, IJR, IYG, PFFD, RPG, SPAB, TDSA, TIP, VCSH, VIS, VMBS, VSDA, VTI, XLE, AMZN, AVY, DHI, DECK, DOV, NEE, GE, SPGI, MCHP, ZBRA, TEL, AVGO, FBHS, CDW, SYNH, AVTR, AMJ, BBRE, CORP, EAGG, EEM, EFV, ESGU, FTGC, FTLS, FXL, IHI, IVE, IWS, IYR, JMBS, PSP, SCHO, SDIV, SPEM, VCLT, VGIT, XLRE, Sold Out: PKW, NOBL, BNDX, QUAL, FTC, XSOE, MOAT, HDV, AAXJ, DGRW, QLTA, ICVT, NEAR, IPO, FDLO, GOVT, AOA, ICLN, XNTK, FBND, MDYV, SPLV, SPHQ, MTUM, TCHP, LEN, BIIB, VOO, ANSS, NOC, VB, BSX, BABA, FEX, NULG, OGIG, CTRA, CF, PRGO, DIV, BIV, DVY, ZBH, KD, VFH,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GeoWealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, GeoWealth Management, LLC owns 374 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GeoWealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geowealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) - 3,864,927 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74% Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) - 2,021,765 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.97% Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (TDSD) - 1,446,815 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.41% Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) - 1,196,715 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.26% Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) - 1,351,585 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.24%

GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59. The stock is now traded at around $261.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 53,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $55.65, with an estimated average price of $54.96. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 192,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $35.12. The stock is now traded at around $34.373400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 301,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 204,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 125,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 67,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 135.97%. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $23.368500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 2,021,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 51670.24%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $88.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 285,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 199.09%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 200,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 5307.34%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $67.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 249,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7983.57%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 363,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 764.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 326,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $90.47 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $94.76.

GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45.

GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28.

GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15.

GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $109.29 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.48.

GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1.

GeoWealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 78.09%. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.52%. GeoWealth Management, LLC still held 114,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 89.01%. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.79%. GeoWealth Management, LLC still held 31,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 73.2%. The sale prices were between $24.29 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $26.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.817700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.65%. GeoWealth Management, LLC still held 296,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 99.25%. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $200.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. GeoWealth Management, LLC still held 564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 92.77%. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $96.24, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. GeoWealth Management, LLC still held 13,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GeoWealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 64.43%. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $25.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. GeoWealth Management, LLC still held 299,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.