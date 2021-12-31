Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Asio Capital, LLC Buys Autodesk Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Micron Technology Inc, Deutsche Bank AG

2021-12-31
Investment company Asio Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Autodesk Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, AT&T Inc, Invesco, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Micron Technology Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Verizon Communications Inc, Chewy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asio Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Asio Capital, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Asio Capital, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,555 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 253,530 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 127,915 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 83,260 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,570 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 10,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 47,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $137.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 14,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 93,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $22.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 89,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arhaus Inc (ARHS)

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Arhaus Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $7.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 153,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 79.54%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 33,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 65.62%. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 23.24%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in GXO Logistics Inc by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $81.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 110,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Sold Out: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $12.02 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.75.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.



