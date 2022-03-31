Somerset Trust Co Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Selective Insurance Group Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Burlington Stores Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc

New Purchases: ITOT, SIGI, IVV, HSY, CHKP, TMO,

Somerset, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Selective Insurance Group Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, The Hershey Co, Check Point Software Technologies, sells Burlington Stores Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Trust Co. As of 2022Q1, Somerset Trust Co owns 152 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,097 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,733 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 90,496 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,961 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 33,732 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.79 and $107.28, with an estimated average price of $99.42. The stock is now traded at around $101.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,385 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.95 and $91.21, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $89.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,118 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9. The stock is now traded at around $455.482800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,033 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $193.21 and $216.65, with an estimated average price of $203.04. The stock is now traded at around $219.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,431 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $524 and $644.92, with an estimated average price of $574.18. The stock is now traded at around $590.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 339 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $113.24 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $130.49. The stock is now traded at around $142.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,514 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 49.73%. The purchase prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12. The stock is now traded at around $459.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 831 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.92 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,467 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 32.84%. The purchase prices were between $145.17 and $207.71, with an estimated average price of $166.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,051 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $63.54 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $77.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,890 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $201.09 and $264.91, with an estimated average price of $235.12. The stock is now traded at around $213.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,016 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $173.16 and $289, with an estimated average price of $219.33.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $124.31 and $152.63, with an estimated average price of $133.85.