Sound Income Strategies, LLC Buys Hanesbrands Inc, The Brink's Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Walmart Inc

Investment company Sound Income Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hanesbrands Inc, The Brink's Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Pfizer Inc, HP Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Walmart Inc, UBS AG JERSEY, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Income Strategies, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sound Income Strategies, LLC owns 914 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Sound Income Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+income+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,025,983 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM) - 1,651,265 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) - 2,138,681 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33% Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) - 1,055,484 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35% Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 1,390,575 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 126,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in The Brink's Co. The purchase prices were between $42.61 and $73.4, with an estimated average price of $58.83. The stock is now traded at around $69.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 47,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.117800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $71.04, with an estimated average price of $63.73. The stock is now traded at around $65.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.036300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 40.47%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.92. The stock is now traded at around $96.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 119,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $25.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 189,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 42,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 114,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 32.72%. The purchase prices were between $38.25 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 77,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in UBS AG JERSEY. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $225.81 and $309.72, with an estimated average price of $264.25.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $2.02 and $3.24, with an estimated average price of $2.63.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.