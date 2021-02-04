>
Scott & Selber, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, The Walt Disney Co, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Zoetis Inc, Facebook Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: BDX -2.19% ICLN -1.47% DIS +1.13% ROK -2.2% ELY +3.6% AZO +2.08% C +1.76% ZTS +1.06% FB -0.64% IDXX +1.38% LOW +1.19% PLD +0.5% ILM +0%

Houston, TX, based Investment company Scott & Selber, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, The Walt Disney Co, Rockwell Automation Inc, AutoZone Inc, Callaway Golf Co, sells Lowe's Inc, Zoetis Inc, Facebook Inc, Prologis Inc, Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scott & Selber, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Scott & Selber, Inc. owns 95 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Scott & Selber, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scott+%26+selber%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Scott & Selber, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,512 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,714 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,225 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,500 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,317 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 117,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $178.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 14,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $24.94, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 68,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1219.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 24,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Scott & Selber, Inc. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 234.64%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $256.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $100.98.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $328.22.

Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $62.71, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.61.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Reduced: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Scott & Selber, Inc. reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 56.98%. The sale prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $156.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. Scott & Selber, Inc. still held 12,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

Scott & Selber, Inc. reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.69%. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $266.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Scott & Selber, Inc. still held 13,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Scott & Selber, Inc. reduced to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 53.71%. The sale prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $449. The stock is now traded at around $492.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Scott & Selber, Inc. still held 4,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.



