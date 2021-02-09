Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. Buys Qorvo Inc, Repligen Corp, Paycom Software Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, BWX Technologies Inc

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Qorvo Inc, Repligen Corp, Paycom Software Inc, Tiffany, VF Corp, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, Sanofi SA, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. owns 228 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 28,229 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 61,596 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 25,324 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 24,434 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Facebook Inc (FB) - 40,142 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.96 and $169.96, with an estimated average price of $147.38. The stock is now traded at around $169.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 45,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.08 and $206.57, with an estimated average price of $182.45. The stock is now traded at around $216.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 35,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $331.53 and $465.13, with an estimated average price of $399.72. The stock is now traded at around $429.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 14,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Tiffany & Co. The purchase prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 25,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.17 and $76.51, with an estimated average price of $68.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Info Edge (India) Ltd by 177.79%. The purchase prices were between $3398.25 and $4774.95, with an estimated average price of $3973.24. The stock is now traded at around $5060.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.85%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $359.087000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co Ltd by 84.36%. The purchase prices were between $37.47 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $41.48. The stock is now traded at around $51.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 275,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 62.58%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Hundsun Technologies Inc by 87.20%. The purchase prices were between $85.41 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $94.71. The stock is now traded at around $105.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 109,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd by 385.81%. The purchase prices were between $15.28 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 42,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $53.72 and $62.6, with an estimated average price of $57.62.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $49.31.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.81.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $27.29 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $30.1.