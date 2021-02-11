>
Articles 

Slow Capital, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Align Technology Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, NetApp Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc

February 11, 2021 | About: IJK +0.73% ALGN +0.21% FDX -0.74% TXG +1.98% LB +1.13% VRTX -0.67% FCX +0.75% QCOM -0.41% PWR +1.64% LQD +0.01% MINT +0.02% NTA +0%

Investment company Slow Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Align Technology Inc, FedEx Corp, L Brands Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, NetApp Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Xilinx Inc, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Slow Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Slow Capital, Inc. owns 168 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Slow Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/slow+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Slow Capital, Inc.
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 32,527 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,661 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,161 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 18,271 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
  5. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 16,330 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.06%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $605.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 57.75%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $257.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 7513.79%. The purchase prices were between $128.12 and $163.7, with an estimated average price of $145.41. The stock is now traded at around $185.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: L Brands Inc (LB)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 4665.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74. The stock is now traded at around $212.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $42.29 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $52.99.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Sold Out: CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $58.26.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $758.31.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.



