Slow Capital, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Align Technology Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, NetApp Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc

Investment company Slow Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Align Technology Inc, FedEx Corp, L Brands Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, NetApp Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Xilinx Inc, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Slow Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Slow Capital, Inc. owns 168 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FCX, QCOM, PWR, LQD,

FCX, QCOM, PWR, LQD, Added Positions: IJK, ALGN, FDX, TXG, LB, VRTX, JPST, IJT, ILMN, NFLX, ISRG, GOOGL, AVGO, CMF, LDUR, NVDA, OKTA, REGN, SPLK, PYPL, EQIX, OLED, FSLY, BMRN, AMT, ABBV, EPZM, VEEV, VV, SEDG, SQ, CRSP, MDB, PLAN, HYG, SCHB, GILD, CVS, CERN, CME, CGNX, CREE, BIIB, ALB, EMR, CRM, WDAY, WSO, PRLB, T, SGOL, VEU, VO, DLR, ETN, IBM, PEP, TROW, RTX,

IJK, ALGN, FDX, TXG, LB, VRTX, JPST, IJT, ILMN, NFLX, ISRG, GOOGL, AVGO, CMF, LDUR, NVDA, OKTA, REGN, SPLK, PYPL, EQIX, OLED, FSLY, BMRN, AMT, ABBV, EPZM, VEEV, VV, SEDG, SQ, CRSP, MDB, PLAN, HYG, SCHB, GILD, CVS, CERN, CME, CGNX, CREE, BIIB, ALB, EMR, CRM, WDAY, WSO, PRLB, T, SGOL, VEU, VO, DLR, ETN, IBM, PEP, TROW, RTX, Reduced Positions: SUB, AKAM, CCOI, DGRW, XLNX, SCHG, KO, MDYG, AAPL, SCHX, ONEQ, TSLA, CSCO, UPS, EXI, IXJ, KXI, IXN, LOW, TIP, BX, IEF, EL, PFE, APTV, NKE, UNP, IGM, IVV, TJX, TRV, SHW, MSFT, PFF, BLK, BRK.B, JNK, PLD, IEI, JXI, MXI, RXI, EMB, COLD, CG, MMM, ADBE, CAT, D, NEE, ITW, IRM, JNJ, MCD, MCO, PSA, TXN, TMO, DIS, WY, APO, FB, TSM, TTC, PCY, V, ADM, DJP, VNQI,

SUB, AKAM, CCOI, DGRW, XLNX, SCHG, KO, MDYG, AAPL, SCHX, ONEQ, TSLA, CSCO, UPS, EXI, IXJ, KXI, IXN, LOW, TIP, BX, IEF, EL, PFE, APTV, NKE, UNP, IGM, IVV, TJX, TRV, SHW, MSFT, PFF, BLK, BRK.B, JNK, PLD, IEI, JXI, MXI, RXI, EMB, COLD, CG, MMM, ADBE, CAT, D, NEE, ITW, IRM, JNJ, MCD, MCO, PSA, TXN, TMO, DIS, WY, APO, FB, TSM, TTC, PCY, V, ADM, DJP, VNQI, Sold Out: MINT, NTAP, BSCK, TTD, SCHR, JPM, ORCL, VOO, CCI, CHTR, QTEC, VTIP, AMAT, MKC, PFG, XEL, CARR, OTIS, SCHO, VIG, EGHT, ABMD, AZN, CSX, SCHW, GS, HSY, INTU, STM, LUV, SYK, WM, ZG, VRNS, BABA, BE, WORK, IWB, IWF, QQQ, SCHM, DDD, ABB, AMD, MO, AXP, AIG, BA, CP, STZ, ERIC, XOM, FLS, GSK, INO, IONS, LH, LMT, SPGI, NOK, NOC, PG, DGX, RSG, RDS.A, R, SIRI, SO, SYY, TER, TD, TM, TSCO, VOD, WYNN, IRBT, TMUS, DFS, PM, BUD, CDXS, AMRS, ZNGA, NWSA, ALLY, NLTX, ATRA, QRVO, KHC, CRON, TWST, FOXA, DOW, CRWD, BBIO, PTON, SDGR, DKNG, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, BND, DIA, EMLC, ESPO, FNDX, GUNR, IJH, IVW, SCHA, SHY, VB, VBR, VWO, XLF,

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 32,527 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,661 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,161 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 18,271 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 16,330 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.06%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $605.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 57.75%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $257.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 7513.79%. The purchase prices were between $128.12 and $163.7, with an estimated average price of $145.41. The stock is now traded at around $185.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 4665.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74. The stock is now traded at around $212.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $42.29 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $52.99.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $58.26.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $758.31.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.