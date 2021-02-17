Providence Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Comcast Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, MetLife Inc, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Starbucks Corp, Emerson Electric Co

Investment company Providence Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, MetLife Inc, Waste Management Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, Starbucks Corp, Emerson Electric Co, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Providence Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Providence Capital Advisors, LLC owns 315 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BK, MET, WM, KR, PLD, EMB, UL, TU, BCE, FREL, GLD, CSX, FAZ, CHTR, SCHW, URI, MTUM, FDX, NVO, QUAL, AXP, SO, BNDX, GSIE, JD, FLRN, GEM, IXC, SPYG, VCIT, VTIP, XLU, CVS, BND, CIBR, DTN, FDN, IXJ, IYF, AMGN, CHKP, NKE, WY, GM, RKT, EEMV, EFAV, FNDA, IAU, IBB, KXI, TLT, VGIT, VTV, VUG, AME, ADSK, BLL, CCL, FIS, CLX, COO, XRAY, DHR, DEO, FISV, WELL, ALT, LYV, LMT, MKL, MLM, VTRS, VXRT, ORLY, NTR, BB, RCL, SIRI, STE, TJX, TFX, WTM, DAL, VRSK, WPX, CDW, FATE, ARMK, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, ABNB, BIL, GLDM, IUSV, QQQ, SCHB, SCHR, SCHV, SCHZ, VBR, VEU, VGT, VLUE, VNQ, VOOG, VWOB, XSLV,

BK, MET, WM, KR, PLD, EMB, UL, TU, BCE, FREL, GLD, CSX, FAZ, CHTR, SCHW, URI, MTUM, FDX, NVO, QUAL, AXP, SO, BNDX, GSIE, JD, FLRN, GEM, IXC, SPYG, VCIT, VTIP, XLU, CVS, BND, CIBR, DTN, FDN, IXJ, IYF, AMGN, CHKP, NKE, WY, GM, RKT, EEMV, EFAV, FNDA, IAU, IBB, KXI, TLT, VGIT, VTV, VUG, AME, ADSK, BLL, CCL, FIS, CLX, COO, XRAY, DHR, DEO, FISV, WELL, ALT, LYV, LMT, MKL, MLM, VTRS, VXRT, ORLY, NTR, BB, RCL, SIRI, STE, TJX, TFX, WTM, DAL, VRSK, WPX, CDW, FATE, ARMK, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, ABNB, BIL, GLDM, IUSV, QQQ, SCHB, SCHR, SCHV, SCHZ, VBR, VEU, VGT, VLUE, VNQ, VOOG, VWOB, XSLV, Added Positions: CMCSA, AEP, ABT, PG, INTC, AMZN, GILD, MSFT, PFE, IVV, IEMG, BAX, HYG, CCI, HD, DIS, STZ, NXPI, KO, ZBRA, BDX, HR, TGT, GIS, ETN, DUK, XYL, D, BAM, TMO, SNY, BLK, CSCO, FB, GOOG, BMY, MMM, CIEN, V, PSX, HON, FFIV, KMB, CVX, JPM, DG, GSK, ORI, TSN, NVS, ABBV, GO, MRK, IEFA, PRU, DGRW, IWP, OUSA, PFF, DLTR, USMV, VOO, T, HDV, AGG, ACWV, LQD, ORCL, WFC, IBM, VLO, COST, SLV, DOV, LOW, IVW, MDT, CRM, MSI, ROST, ENB, SHW, HACK, SPLV, RTX, MO, XLK,

CMCSA, AEP, ABT, PG, INTC, AMZN, GILD, MSFT, PFE, IVV, IEMG, BAX, HYG, CCI, HD, DIS, STZ, NXPI, KO, ZBRA, BDX, HR, TGT, GIS, ETN, DUK, XYL, D, BAM, TMO, SNY, BLK, CSCO, FB, GOOG, BMY, MMM, CIEN, V, PSX, HON, FFIV, KMB, CVX, JPM, DG, GSK, ORI, TSN, NVS, ABBV, GO, MRK, IEFA, PRU, DGRW, IWP, OUSA, PFF, DLTR, USMV, VOO, T, HDV, AGG, ACWV, LQD, ORCL, WFC, IBM, VLO, COST, SLV, DOV, LOW, IVW, MDT, CRM, MSI, ROST, ENB, SHW, HACK, SPLV, RTX, MO, XLK, Reduced Positions: PEP, SBUX, USB, BAC, UPS, AAPL, AVGO, VZ, GE, IJR, NOC, IJH, XOM, BRK.B, MUB, DBX, JNJ, NUE, BHC, USNA, GOOGL, GPN, IWF, SLQD, SDY, XLE, IHI, ACN, CAT, MCD, MRO,

PEP, SBUX, USB, BAC, UPS, AAPL, AVGO, VZ, GE, IJR, NOC, IJH, XOM, BRK.B, MUB, DBX, JNJ, NUE, BHC, USNA, GOOGL, GPN, IWF, SLQD, SDY, XLE, IHI, ACN, CAT, MCD, MRO, Sold Out: EMR, FAS, VVV, UA, IYW, MTCH, ROK, VCSH, HA, NFLX, SFIX, SPOT, ZM, WORK, IAC, FTEC,

For the details of Providence Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/providence+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,453 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.63% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,589 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 141,394 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,390 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 145,487 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.61%

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 83,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $55.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 73,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.67. The stock is now traded at around $112.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 27,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 12,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 112.58%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 141,394 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 249.63%. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $78.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 52,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 40.40%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7. The stock is now traded at around $127.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 39,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 385.82%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 75,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3310.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.51.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $60.8, with an estimated average price of $46.76.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.69.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $13.43.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245.