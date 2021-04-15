Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Amazon.com Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells , iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Investment company Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Amazon.com Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells , iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC owns 486 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMZN, BAC, GOOG, ACWX, ADBE, ARCC, DIS, KEY, EFA, VCR, OEF, PXD, SHYG, DISCK, VIAC, ICE, CMCSA, VTRS, MMP, NAD, USB, UGI, TSN, TJX, EMN, WRI, RS, XEL, ET, FITB, SJM, IDA, HUBB, PLD, GLPI, GSKY, CC, PLTR, NNDM, VKTX, BSX, PDBC, VNT, SFT, BLK, FTRCQ, BND, SHY, BOTZ, BBY, ICLN, IPO, LIT, SDIV, BLL, PH, ETR, EQR, NEE, FISV, GRMN, ITW, IFF, COF, MRVL, MCHP, MUR, FEYE, PLUG, ROST, STT, ANTM, RCS, BLNK, LAC, OU5A, HII, GWPH,

BSJL, RSP, DVYE, IWD, IWM, VNQ, KO, T, XOM, LUMN, AMLP, IWN, IVE, GXC, IWP, IJS, IWS, AAPL, PFE, IBM, PM, IWF, IJJ, VIG, PPL, FDN, IVV, CVX, LLY, IBB, CAT, AVGO, VONG, MSFT, CSX, VZ, ABBV, ABT, BA, NSC, IJT, GOOGL, JNJ, SO, TFC, DHI, DHR, FDX, IYE, AXP, BMY, GLW, JPM, MRK, NOC, QCOM, RTX, FB, PSI, VHT, ATO, CL, DUK, ENB, EPD, WMT, BABA, IVW, SPY, CB, ALL, AEP, BCE, BRK.B, SCHW, D, GE, HWC, HON, INTC, PEP, TSM, TXN, RDS.B, DAL, TSLA, COLD, IJH, VGT, AB, AMGN, ADI, BTI, CCL, C, ED, STZ, COST, DEO, DD, EMR, EXPE, FRFHF, GSK, ISRG, MKC, MDT, RDS.A, SLB, TMO, TOT, UNP, WAB, XRX, YUM, PTY, DFS, V, MPC, FBHS, PDI, ZTS, TWTR, HLT, CDK, YUMC, DOW, CTVA, MJ, VTI, VWO, Reduced Positions: MBG, ACWV, VDC, USMV, IGIB, BSCL, AGG, BSCM, IWO, XSLV, CWB, IJK, EFAV, IWB, WBA, GLD, CQP, GTXMQ, CADE, TRGP, SLV, CYDY, GILD,

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 124,258 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 927,541 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 478,980 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 86,885 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.81% Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 467,915 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 636.32%

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3379.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 55,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2296.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $523.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 636.32%. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $23.06, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 467,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 94.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $146.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 47,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 17003.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 82,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $155.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 86,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 139.62%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 23,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 59.64%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 69,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.