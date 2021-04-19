RFG Advisory Group, LLC Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, iShares U.S. Medical De

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company RFG Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RFG Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, RFG Advisory Group, LLC owns 405 stocks with a total value of $897 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AGGY, IUSB, EFV, SCHF, SRLN, JCI, NOBL, VWO, FREL, PRU, TMUS, MSCI, CHGG, PAVM, EFAV, RSP, USFR, IAU, GSLC, VOT, VT, XLE, SFBS, ORCL, MCO, HFC, EPD, SMG, VGT, CAH, AVB, AEP, ENBL, BTG, MMLP,
- Added Positions: PRF, SPAB, SPYG, MTUM, SPIB, SPMD, SPDW, FLRN, SPTM, SCI, VTEB, SPY, WFC, GOVT, VCSH, IJR, IVV, HD, AGG, USB, EFG, NEAR, PFF, SPSB, XLRE, T, IWF, VTV, XLI, ITW, ETV, ETY, BOND, FTSL, GLD, QQQ, VEA, SO, WMT, PSX, DIA, IXN, PGX, ALL, MO, AXP, AMP, ARCC, CDNS, CAT, CVX, CL, DLR, NEE, GD, GOOGL, IP, NVDA, NKE, PAYX, PG, O, WPC, WBA, HIO, PM, ABBV, BABA, NVTA, BIV, CWB, EDV, FNX, FXF, HYG, IGOV, MDIV, SCHD, SHY, SPEM, SPTL, SUSB, VCIT, VCR, VGLT, VIG, VO, VUG, VYM, PLD, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AMT, ABC, ADM, AJG, BLK, CMS, CCL, CNC, CLX, ED, CCI, DHR, ECL, EW, EMR, F, BEN, GIS, GS, SJM, MDLZ, MKC, MCD, MDT, MPWR, NGG, NFLX, ES, NVO, PPG, PBCT, RPM, CRM, SIRI, TROW, TMO, UNH, VOD, WSO, WST, JRO, DFS, AVGO, VRSK, TSLA, STAG, NOW, PNR, GHY, NCLH, GPRO, BOXL, FTV, ROKU, DOCU, AOA, BND, CIBR, DGRO, DGRW, DGS, DLS, EPS, EWL, FXO, IEF, IOO, IQLT, IWB, IWD, MUB, OUSA, QCLN, RWO, SCHO, SMB, SUSA, TIP, VB,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, QTEC, IHI, SPSM, SCHG, SHYG, IEFA, IGSB, USMV, XEL, DVY, FDN, FIXD, XLV, IRM, LQD, ANGL, FTCS, ESGE, LMBS, VOO, SHM, VNLA, XOM, GPN, JPM, KMB, QCOM, FTA, FTC, LDUR, VTI, AMZN, BAC, GILD, PH, SBUX, MA, V, FVD, ITOT, RODM, SIZE, SPIP, XLK, ACN, BRK.B, CSX, CVS, C, GLW, FDX, GE, HAL, IBM, LOW, NHI, OKE, SNA, TJX, TGT, TXN, UPS, VZ, DIS, WEC, MELI, YNDX, FB, TWTR, GOOG, SHOP, TDOC, PYPL, RDFN, AGZ, DON, FBT, FEM, FPE, FTSM, GWX, IEMG, IJH, ISTB, IWM, PULS, QUAL, SPHY, VEU, VGSH, MMM, NLY, AMAT, ADSK, BA, CSCO, CBSH, CMI, DE, ETN, LLY, ENB, HON, INTU, KSU, LEN, LMT, MRVL, MRK, MCHP, NSC, PFE, PII, RF, SIVB, WM, ANTM, WSM, KMI, MPC, PCI, HASI, ETSY, SQ, CLNC, AOR, FEX, SDY, SUB, USHY, VV,
- Sold Out: CRSP, SBAC, SCHR, IJK, BSV, TLT, GWPH, IJS, BLL, SSRM, SA, EWX, FDT, FEP, HYLS, XLY, LGLV, QQEW, NDSN, VONV, XLF, IYG, MINT, USRT, OKTA, ACWV, TYL, NVS, KR, FCX, DSKE, AUY, NSEC, CLNY, PLG, RIG, LYG,
For the details of RFG Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rfg+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RFG Advisory Group, LLC
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 400,228 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.12%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,012,240 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.95%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 930,814 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.56%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 202,355 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.52%
- WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 617,557 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
RFG Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 617,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 104,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 71,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 66.12%. The purchase prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143. The stock is now traded at around $156.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 400,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 2,012,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.56%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 930,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.52%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 202,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 55.43%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 739,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 67.42%. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 506,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.Sold Out: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Reduced: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 92.91%. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. RFG Advisory Group, LLC still held 3,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd by 43.52%. The sale prices were between $131.91 and $155.37, with an estimated average price of $143.78. The stock is now traded at around $149.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. RFG Advisory Group, LLC still held 21,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 31.82%. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $350.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. RFG Advisory Group, LLC still held 13,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 42.79%. The sale prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. RFG Advisory Group, LLC still held 69,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.15%. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $139.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. RFG Advisory Group, LLC still held 30,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
RFG Advisory Group, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.78%. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. RFG Advisory Group, LLC still held 24,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.
