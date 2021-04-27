Eukles Asset Management Buys Morgan Stanley, Oshkosh Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells SAP SE, Polaris Inc, Eaton Vance Corp

New Purchases: MS, OSK, V, NKE, GME, GD, HD, TMO, CVS, JPST, GOOG, NSC, RDS.A, STPK, RTX, QCOM, TSLA, SYY, MDLZ, TT, TSN, UPS, U, VZ, WPC, WMT, WMB, WKHS, CMCSA, ABBV, AAP, T, ADP, BRK.B, BA, AVGO, CFG, NOC, CCI, DEO, D, DOW, ITW, IVZ, MRK, ABT,

Investment company Eukles Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Morgan Stanley, Oshkosh Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Winnebago Industries Inc, National Beverage Corp, sells SAP SE, Polaris Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eukles Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Eukles Asset Management owns 212 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 24,592 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,768 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Ball Corp (BLL) - 50,740 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 50,850 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 14,926 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $125.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.757800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $492.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.69%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $617.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $61.18 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $72.15. The stock is now traded at around $84.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in National Beverage Corp by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $183.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in John Bean Technologies Corp by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $111.88 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $131.37. The stock is now traded at around $142.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 324.20%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73.