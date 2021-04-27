Eukles Asset Management Buys Morgan Stanley, Oshkosh Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells SAP SE, Polaris Inc, Eaton Vance Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Eukles Asset Management Buys Morgan Stanley, Oshkosh Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells SAP SE, Polaris Inc, Eaton Vance Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Eukles Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Oshkosh Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Winnebago Industries Inc, National Beverage Corp, sells SAP SE, Polaris Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eukles Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Eukles Asset Management owns 212 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eukles Asset Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eukles+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eukles Asset Management
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 24,592 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,768 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
  3. Ball Corp (BLL) - 50,740 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 50,850 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 14,926 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $125.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.757800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $492.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.69%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $617.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $61.18 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $72.15. The stock is now traded at around $84.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in National Beverage Corp by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $183.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in John Bean Technologies Corp by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $111.88 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $131.37. The stock is now traded at around $142.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 324.20%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Eukles Asset Management. Also check out:

1. Eukles Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Eukles Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eukles Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eukles Asset Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar

insider

The author has not write a description yet...