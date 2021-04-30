Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Boeing Co, McDonald's Corp

New Purchases: XOM, AMAT, KLAC, MCHP, DOCU, WDAY, OKTA, PSA, PLTR, UITB, BLOK, LMND, FIVG, ZYXI, TEL, ASML, CRSP, LITE, USB, PM, CRTO, UPS, DE, LRCX, IAT, PDBC, XLE, IVW, TTD, PEN, KEYS, PGR, ORLY, GS, EMR, AXP, MO, ALB,

Added Positions: AAPL, MELI, MSFT, KO, ILMN, JNJ, WMT, ITOT, RDVY, COST, DIS, JPM, AMZN, GOOG, PYPL, IVV, V, MA, UNH, DG, IJR, IXUS, BDX, BRK.B, CVX, PFE, ABBV, RSP, SPY, EXAS, FISV, IBM, SWKS, TSLA, VEA, VIXY, ABT, C, FAST, ISRG, CRM, AYX, ADBE, ADP, BMY, CAT, FIS, CSCO, INTU, LOW, NSC, QCOM, AVGO, FB, VEEV, DVY, HACK, SCHX, VO, ADSK, BAC, CCL, MRK, NVDA, PAYX, LIN, TXN, FILL, GLD, IEFA, IJH, NOBL, VB, T, ADI, CVS, CMCSA, DRI, NEE, GPN, MAR, MKC, MUR, ROP, SHW, SWK, SBUX, RTX, VZ, H, SQ, MMIN, VYM, D, MU, PEP, PG, UNP, DKL, TNDM, STOR, KHC, ARKW, IWY, VOE,

Reduced Positions: BA, MCD, HD, VUG, QQQ, VTI, NOC, IWR, DIA, USMV, WM, SYY, IUSB, LMT, INTC, XLU, TDOC, LQD, KMB, CLX, NVST, AGG, RF, FTCS, DBEF, AMGN, HCA, XLG, EFA, HEDJ, REGL, IWO, CSX, TYL, TSCO, TSM, LUV, CHD, CTAS, PH, IJK, MMM, BLK, CVM, VBR, GIS, HEI, MDT, NFLX, ET, IEMG, DGX, SO, UL, UMC, NCLH, MTN,

Sold Out: WORK, APH, IWM, VPU, PSLV, TLRY,

Investment company Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Applied Materials Inc, KLA Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Boeing Co, McDonald's Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Amphenol Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc owns 258 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,774 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.08% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,712 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 308,825 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,315 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,734 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 36,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $109.9. The stock is now traded at around $132.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $258.91 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.16. The stock is now traded at around $314.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.14. The stock is now traded at around $150.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.51. The stock is now traded at around $223.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.07. The stock is now traded at around $247.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 234.38%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1702.65. The stock is now traded at around $1565.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 133.36%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 80.76%. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $419.07. The stock is now traded at around $390.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22. The stock is now traded at around $139.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.83%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.651900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.03.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.41.

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $8.26 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.24.