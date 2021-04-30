Logo
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Boeing Co, McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Applied Materials Inc, KLA Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Boeing Co, McDonald's Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Amphenol Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc owns 258 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thoroughbred+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,774 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.08%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,712 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
  3. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 308,825 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,315 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,734 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 36,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $109.9. The stock is now traded at around $132.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $258.91 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.16. The stock is now traded at around $314.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.14. The stock is now traded at around $150.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.51. The stock is now traded at around $223.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.07. The stock is now traded at around $247.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 234.38%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1702.65. The stock is now traded at around $1565.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 133.36%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 80.76%. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $419.07. The stock is now traded at around $390.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22. The stock is now traded at around $139.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.83%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.651900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.03.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.41.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $8.26 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC. Also check out:

1. THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC keeps buying
