Efficient Wealth Management LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard I

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Efficient Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Halliburton Co, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Efficient Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Efficient Wealth Management LLC owns 346 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Efficient Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/efficient+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Efficient Wealth Management LLC
  1. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 526,729 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.63%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 115,707 shares, 14.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 228,430 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.49%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 368,576 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 425,050 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.90%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 526,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 148.18%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 130,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 425,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 35.43%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 177,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237550.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $142.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 70,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Efficient Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Efficient Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Efficient Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Efficient Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Efficient Wealth Management LLC keeps buying

