Efficient Wealth Management LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard I

- New Purchases: VTIP, IJR, MRVL, MAR, LDI, BUD, BEP, XL, WRI, ACIC, UBER, SQ, FNDF, ROM, PLUG, NOK, NEO, BC, MGNI, CC, SCZ, ARKK, DBA, HRL, GRWG, FSR, ERIC, DD, DUK, DRE, DOW, DFS, CTVA, CCIV,
- Added Positions: MINT, VYM, VEA, VWO, HAL, BNDX, VOE, VNQ, VOOV, VO, ET, EPD, DJP, UNP, IVV, UAL, GLD, VDE, ENB, DAL, SLV, XLE, VZ, ZBH, TTD, IEMG, AMD, IEFA, IVE, F, KO, BRK.B, NAVI, JNJ, IWS, EFA, FXI, IBM, GSK, C, CCL, TRTN,
- Reduced Positions: SHV, VGSH, VGIT, AGG, BSV, VOO, BK, VTI, SCHZ, AAPL, PTLC, AMZN, MSFT, BND, UNH, V, CVX, EL, HD, KSU, GOOGL, TT, SHOP, TSN, NXPI, EFV, T, CAT, EOG, XOM, DIS, DHI, FSK, CRWD, CGC, BA, EEMV, IXG, AMAT, MO, XLV, ANGL, BABA, WFC, GIM, ADBE, SYF, SUNW, SO, ABBV, FB, HYG, IWF, ITB, JPM, RSP, MPC, MA, MRK, XLK, NFLX, OKTA, PFE, PHM, XRT, XLB, IWM,
- Sold Out: VCIT, AVGO, CRM, ICE, IQV, SPOT, APD, W, UPS, DDD, TDOC, WORK, RMBS, QRVO, PG, LULU, CDNS, CNP, CMG, FTK, DOCU, DPZ, TEAM, WGO, HCC, VTRS, CCI, USB, TRV, PGX, ETSY, FPE, O, GD, HES, PYPL, NTRS, MANT, IP, KR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Efficient Wealth Management LLC
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 526,729 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.63%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 115,707 shares, 14.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 228,430 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.49%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 368,576 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 425,050 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.90%
Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 142 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 266 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 526,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 148.18%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 130,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 425,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 35.43%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 177,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237550.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $142.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 70,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66.
