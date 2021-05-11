Logo
Naples Global Advisors, Llc Buys JPMorgan Chase, The Home Depot Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells China Mobile, Tesla Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Naples, FL, based Investment company Naples Global Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, The Home Depot Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Qualcomm Inc, PNM Resources Inc, sells China Mobile, Tesla Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Carpenter Technology Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Naples Global Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Naples Global Advisors, Llc owns 361 stocks with a total value of $647 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/naples+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 178,264 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,342 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 119,508 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
  4. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 78,015 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 102,032 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
New Purchase: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.1 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $48.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Hess Midstream LP. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $82.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $121.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 78.30%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 49,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $341.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 121.07%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 74.26%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $299.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Sold Out: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $37.95.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15.

Sold Out: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.09.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
