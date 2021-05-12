Logo
Bluestein R H & Co Buys Synchrony Financial, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Bluestein R H & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Synchrony Financial, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Baxter International Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, sells McDonald's Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Prologis Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluestein R H & Co. As of 2021Q1, Bluestein R H & Co owns 403 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLUESTEIN R H & CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluestein+r+h+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BLUESTEIN R H & CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,598,743 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,810 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,806 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 425,918 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 204,542 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 1,246,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $83.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 271,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $302.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: POSCO (PKX)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in POSCO. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $72.2, with an estimated average price of $63.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 9663.68%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $354.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 151,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 13493.26%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 1,386,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 2647.80%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $289.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 68,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 511.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 453,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 58.95%. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $244.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 218,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 330.31%. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $117.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 150,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $73.69 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $83.5.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of BLUESTEIN R H & CO. Also check out:

