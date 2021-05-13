Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc Buys Energy Transfer LP, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells FS KKR Capital Corp II, General Motors Co, Apollo Global Management Inc

- New Purchases: BRK.A, ISRG, KHC, TCEHY, NOV, FCX, TAP, FANG, VSH, AMPY, IAU, UNG, SCHH, SCHC, VNQI, BMBL, NOK, WAB, BTU, VCIT,
- Added Positions: ET, SPY, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, VEA, NFLX, KRP, VWO, RSP, IWP, CCI, NG, BHP, BABA, IWF, IWD, CAT, T, CFR, SLV, CRM, CHD, NOBL, RGEN, FSK, CHKP,
- Reduced Positions: FSKR, APO, MIC, EOG, AAPL, BHC, GT, GOOG, AER, GOOGL, MAIN, DG, WLL, EPD, REGN, ABT, MAC, MMP, ADSK, MSFT, ADBE, ALGN, FB, NXST, PYPL, ATUS, V, IBKR, NKE, MA, ACN, ARKK, BRK.B, NOW, WMB, ZTS, MSCI, SBUX, RDS.A, XOM, HIO, IT, UNH, APD, KYN, SDY, WPC, HYT, HD, ADP, ILMN, NMFC, TXN, ICLN, ARCC, PFLT, ABBV, DEO, EQNR, AMGN, TOT, HHC, SHW, HAS, CC, CSCO, SCHB, PEP, JNJ, WMT, BP, GIS, CMG, HAL, ORCL, DHR, VIG, KL, TSM, SYK, PXD, IP, MMC, MCD, MCHP, SAP, GLD, CBSH, PNNT, PAA, AMP, ANSS, CMCSA, GE, APPS, EWBC, GD, STOR, LIN, PINS,
- Sold Out: GM, FTSM, IPG, ARKG, ARKW, CQP, HESM, XBI, RWR, PTH, BOTZ, BBBY, DOCU, USMV, BBY, SQ, STAG, TSLA, PBA, WY, WST, PAYX, DVN, DCP, ACB, ARES, AMC, NGL,
For the details of PIN OAK INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pin+oak+investment+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PIN OAK INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 19,954 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) - 348,236 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 27,576 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,704 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.8%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 162,854 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $425308.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $811.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77. The stock is now traded at around $75.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 341 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $57.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 46.63%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 302,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 36.77%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $405.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 104.08%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $316.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 48.07%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $336.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 72.80%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 296.49%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $484.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 452 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97.Sold Out: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.Sold Out: Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $40.09.Reduced: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 96.9%. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.75%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 6,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 99.44%. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 37.06%. The sale prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 56,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 57.1%. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 12,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 97.9%. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 46.39%. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 43,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of PIN OAK INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC. Also check out:
1. PIN OAK INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PIN OAK INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PIN OAK INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PIN OAK INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC keeps buying