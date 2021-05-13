Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc Buys Energy Transfer LP, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells FS KKR Capital Corp II, General Motors Co, Apollo Global Management Inc

New Purchases: BRK.A, ISRG, KHC, TCEHY, NOV, FCX, TAP, FANG, VSH, AMPY, IAU, UNG, SCHH, SCHC, VNQI, BMBL, NOK, WAB, BTU, VCIT,

BRK.A, ISRG, KHC, TCEHY, NOV, FCX, TAP, FANG, VSH, AMPY, IAU, UNG, SCHH, SCHC, VNQI, BMBL, NOK, WAB, BTU, VCIT, Added Positions: ET, SPY, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, VEA, NFLX, KRP, VWO, RSP, IWP, CCI, NG, BHP, BABA, IWF, IWD, CAT, T, CFR, SLV, CRM, CHD, NOBL, RGEN, FSK, CHKP,

ET, SPY, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, VEA, NFLX, KRP, VWO, RSP, IWP, CCI, NG, BHP, BABA, IWF, IWD, CAT, T, CFR, SLV, CRM, CHD, NOBL, RGEN, FSK, CHKP, Reduced Positions: FSKR, APO, MIC, EOG, AAPL, BHC, GT, GOOG, AER, GOOGL, MAIN, DG, WLL, EPD, REGN, ABT, MAC, MMP, ADSK, MSFT, ADBE, ALGN, FB, NXST, PYPL, ATUS, V, IBKR, NKE, MA, ACN, ARKK, BRK.B, NOW, WMB, ZTS, MSCI, SBUX, RDS.A, XOM, HIO, IT, UNH, APD, KYN, SDY, WPC, HYT, HD, ADP, ILMN, NMFC, TXN, ICLN, ARCC, PFLT, ABBV, DEO, EQNR, AMGN, TOT, HHC, SHW, HAS, CC, CSCO, SCHB, PEP, JNJ, WMT, BP, GIS, CMG, HAL, ORCL, DHR, VIG, KL, TSM, SYK, PXD, IP, MMC, MCD, MCHP, SAP, GLD, CBSH, PNNT, PAA, AMP, ANSS, CMCSA, GE, APPS, EWBC, GD, STOR, LIN, PINS,

FSKR, APO, MIC, EOG, AAPL, BHC, GT, GOOG, AER, GOOGL, MAIN, DG, WLL, EPD, REGN, ABT, MAC, MMP, ADSK, MSFT, ADBE, ALGN, FB, NXST, PYPL, ATUS, V, IBKR, NKE, MA, ACN, ARKK, BRK.B, NOW, WMB, ZTS, MSCI, SBUX, RDS.A, XOM, HIO, IT, UNH, APD, KYN, SDY, WPC, HYT, HD, ADP, ILMN, NMFC, TXN, ICLN, ARCC, PFLT, ABBV, DEO, EQNR, AMGN, TOT, HHC, SHW, HAS, CC, CSCO, SCHB, PEP, JNJ, WMT, BP, GIS, CMG, HAL, ORCL, DHR, VIG, KL, TSM, SYK, PXD, IP, MMC, MCD, MCHP, SAP, GLD, CBSH, PNNT, PAA, AMP, ANSS, CMCSA, GE, APPS, EWBC, GD, STOR, LIN, PINS, Sold Out: GM, FTSM, IPG, ARKG, ARKW, CQP, HESM, XBI, RWR, PTH, BOTZ, BBBY, DOCU, USMV, BBY, SQ, STAG, TSLA, PBA, WY, WST, PAYX, DVN, DCP, ACB, ARES, AMC, NGL,

Investment company Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Energy Transfer LP, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells FS KKR Capital Corp II, General Motors Co, Apollo Global Management Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc owns 401 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PIN OAK INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pin+oak+investment+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 19,954 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) - 348,236 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 27,576 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,704 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.8% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 162,854 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $425308.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $811.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77. The stock is now traded at around $75.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $57.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 46.63%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 302,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 36.77%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $405.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 104.08%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $316.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 48.07%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $336.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 72.80%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 296.49%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $484.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $40.09.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 96.9%. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.75%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 6,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 99.44%. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 37.06%. The sale prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 56,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 57.1%. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 12,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 97.9%. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 46.39%. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 43,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.