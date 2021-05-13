Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells PACCAR Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: SNOW, ASAN, GUNR, ONEM, CQP, SRE, KBWB, IWS, NORW, ZUO, CPNG, MS, KRE, JPST, CCB, IJS, HEDJ, VCIT, EEM, XLF, XOP, LYFT, BP, YUMC, CC, BANX, LBTYK, YUM, WY, TGT, PRU, NOC, MET, CMI, BTG,
- Added Positions: UBER, IJH, ITOT, SPMD, IAU, VT, AOM, AAPL, IVV, TRP, MMP, NVDA, IWF, Z, OKE, EPD, MSFT, ZG, PEG, PAA, ICF, AMZN, GOOGL, VB, WYNN, SBUX, VOO, IWM, WLKP, WMB, PEP, CRM, ABT, MCD, WEC, ESGD, BA, DHR, IVW, KO, CAT, PSX, FB, TXN, FEI, ZTS, CHTR, TWTR, BRX, BABA, PYPL, AVLR, PTON, CARR, IWR, RSP, SUSA, COF, GE, FDX, LLY, EW, DUK, DEO, COP, CVX, HEP, CVS, CSX, BMY, BRK.B, MO, APD, AFL, REGN, PM, MA, WFC, WMT, RTX, UDR, UL, SYK, DISCK, PFE, NVO, NEM, NFLX, SPGI, MAR, LH,
- Reduced Positions: PCAR, GOOG, GS, VWO, PLD, TSLA, BRK.A, LC, LOW, IWV, ARKK, ET, EXPE, XLP, XBI, COST, KMI, XOM, NEE, PSXP, NEP, VMBS, TWOU, AXP, QQQ, IWB, TROW, IGM, USB, UNP, UPS, UNH, BLK, ADP, ED, AZO, ESGU, MUB, SCHX, MRK, CSCO, SMH, JPM, INTC, VTV, BND, ACN, CMCSA, EL, DSI, AMT, TDG, GLDM, PXF, VIG, VPL, ALL, MMM, BKNG, ENB, FTK, CL, HD, ICE, INTU, KMB, MDLZ, NKE, SCHW, SQ, PSEC, ROK, SEIC, TMO, V, ABBV, AMGN, SHLX, AMP,
- Sold Out: CMD, TCP, ISRG, GDXJ, EV, NTRS, MPLX, MDT, DE, ARLP, BPMP, HLI, CRI, MELI, ZBH, TJX, HMSY, ROST, PGR, PKG, CB, ES, EA, FDS,
These are the top 5 holdings of TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 7,660,177 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 882,396 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.86%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 2,204,146 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,429,546 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 584,728 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $188.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 68,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 47,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $137.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $40.926000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 9291.83%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 807,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 148.71%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 48,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 90,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 36.12%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 104,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 320.44%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $105.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 125.78%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $543.533400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.
