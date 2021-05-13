Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells PACCAR Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: SNOW, ASAN, GUNR, ONEM, CQP, SRE, KBWB, IWS, NORW, ZUO, CPNG, MS, KRE, JPST, CCB, IJS, HEDJ, VCIT, EEM, XLF, XOP, LYFT, BP, YUMC, CC, BANX, LBTYK, YUM, WY, TGT, PRU, NOC, MET, CMI, BTG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Asana Inc, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, sells PACCAR Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, Alphabet Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc owns 316 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 7,660,177 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 882,396 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.86% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 2,204,146 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,429,546 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 584,728 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $188.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 68,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 47,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $137.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $40.926000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 9291.83%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 807,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 148.71%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 48,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 90,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 36.12%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 104,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 320.44%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $105.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 125.78%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $543.533400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.