Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells PACCAR Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Asana Inc, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, sells PACCAR Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, Alphabet Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc owns 316 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiedemann+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 7,660,177 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 882,396 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.86%
  3. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 2,204,146 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,429,546 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 584,728 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $188.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 68,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 47,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $137.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $40.926000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 9291.83%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 807,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 148.71%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 48,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 90,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 36.12%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 104,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 320.44%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $105.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 125.78%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $543.533400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
