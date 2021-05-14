Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: WMB, DWAS, CRS, ASML, AEE, CPB, BLE, ARKG, KBE, XLI, EXPE, IDXX, MU, NVO, MQY, AER, SIX, NPTN, TRIP, ETSY, CTVA, DPST, TQQQ, ALK, ALXN, MDRX, TVTY, ACGL, BCE, BBY, BIIB, CNI, CNQ, CHD, COP, CUZ, DEO, D, DPZ, ERIE, FARM, BANC, FULT, GPC, GVA, LHX, HAS, HSIC, HSY, INO, KLAC, MPW, MS, VXRT, NAK, PBCT, PLUG, BKNG, SIG, SKYW, TRV, SBOW, TGB, TEVA, TOL, TSN, UAL, WAB, WBA, IDEX, DNP, JQC, ULTA, ITP, KDP, XXII, GM, ACST, FRG, WTER, PNR, FUBO, NCLH, KODK, AMC, OGS, SESN, VRAY, GDDY, TPB, BHF, DMTK, MFGP, APLS, SFIX, GRT1, NVT, ITRM, VCNX, STNE, PINS, SNDL, REYN, OTIS, CCIV, ONCR, VLDR, ASPL, QS, ABNB, AFRM, BKLN, ESPO, FNDC, FNDE, HYLB, ICLN, IVOL, IVOO, KRE, SPTM, SPYV, XT,

WMB, DWAS, CRS, ASML, AEE, CPB, BLE, ARKG, KBE, XLI, EXPE, IDXX, MU, NVO, MQY, AER, SIX, NPTN, TRIP, ETSY, CTVA, DPST, TQQQ, ALK, ALXN, MDRX, TVTY, ACGL, BCE, BBY, BIIB, CNI, CNQ, CHD, COP, CUZ, DEO, D, DPZ, ERIE, FARM, BANC, FULT, GPC, GVA, LHX, HAS, HSIC, HSY, INO, KLAC, MPW, MS, VXRT, NAK, PBCT, PLUG, BKNG, SIG, SKYW, TRV, SBOW, TGB, TEVA, TOL, TSN, UAL, WAB, WBA, IDEX, DNP, JQC, ULTA, ITP, KDP, XXII, GM, ACST, FRG, WTER, PNR, FUBO, NCLH, KODK, AMC, OGS, SESN, VRAY, GDDY, TPB, BHF, DMTK, MFGP, APLS, SFIX, GRT1, NVT, ITRM, VCNX, STNE, PINS, SNDL, REYN, OTIS, CCIV, ONCR, VLDR, ASPL, QS, ABNB, AFRM, BKLN, ESPO, FNDC, FNDE, HYLB, ICLN, IVOL, IVOO, KRE, SPTM, SPYV, XT, Added Positions: VONG, T, VONV, EMQQ, MO, QQQ, WST, PG, PLTR, SLY, CWB, XLF, TNA, VTIP, IWS, VTWO, XLY, COST, BND, UTG, SCHO, FSKR, WTRG, ZM, MRBK, VO, IVV, VCR, FB, IEMG, SOXX, FMB, IJH, HACK, EIX, DUK, EFG, ARKK, MUNI, GLW, RSP, ED, SLYG, TIP, C, VGT, VIOO, BAC, TFC, ADI, XLE, AMP, XLK, AMT, TGT, F, GILD, HOG, WELL, LRCX, LOW, MCD, VTRS, INSG, ORCL, PFE, LIN, NEE, RCL, TROW, BOTZ, UGI, UL, UPS, RTX, DIS, ETR, WKHS, AVGO, KMI, KNOP, CC, LLY, FE, BNDX,

VONG, T, VONV, EMQQ, MO, QQQ, WST, PG, PLTR, SLY, CWB, XLF, TNA, VTIP, IWS, VTWO, XLY, COST, BND, UTG, SCHO, FSKR, WTRG, ZM, MRBK, VO, IVV, VCR, FB, IEMG, SOXX, FMB, IJH, HACK, EIX, DUK, EFG, ARKK, MUNI, GLW, RSP, ED, SLYG, TIP, C, VGT, VIOO, BAC, TFC, ADI, XLE, AMP, XLK, AMT, TGT, F, GILD, HOG, WELL, LRCX, LOW, MCD, VTRS, INSG, ORCL, PFE, LIN, NEE, RCL, TROW, BOTZ, UGI, UL, UPS, RTX, DIS, ETR, WKHS, AVGO, KMI, KNOP, CC, LLY, FE, BNDX, Reduced Positions: IWR, EFA, SCHB, SPLV, IWF, CORP, GLD, VIG, PTON, EEM, SCHV, VOO, IWP, SCHF, SCHZ, AMZN, LULU, AGG, EMB, QQEW, AAPL, BRK.B, GSK, PFF, SCHG, SCHM, SPY, USMV, VB, VNQI, VTI, ADBE, AMGN, NLY, BA, GS, MRK, NOC, PEP, UNP, DKNG, BOND, IGSB, SCHA, SCHE, SCHR, VEA, DDD, MMM, CB, ABT, AMD, AIG, AMAT, BDX, CVS, CVX, CSCO, CLX, ETN, GD, PEAK, HPQ, HD, INTC, LH, NFLX, NVS, PPL, STM, LUV, SBUX, TSCO, VZ, WEC, MELI, V, AAL, CGC, OCGN, CRON, DOCU, TLRY, TLRY, UBER, DEM, DGRO, GWX, IAGG, IBND, IJR, IUSV, IWO, KWEB, MDYG, SCHD, SCHX, VCIT, VCSH, VNQ, VOT, VXUS, VYM,

IWR, EFA, SCHB, SPLV, IWF, CORP, GLD, VIG, PTON, EEM, SCHV, VOO, IWP, SCHF, SCHZ, AMZN, LULU, AGG, EMB, QQEW, AAPL, BRK.B, GSK, PFF, SCHG, SCHM, SPY, USMV, VB, VNQI, VTI, ADBE, AMGN, NLY, BA, GS, MRK, NOC, PEP, UNP, DKNG, BOND, IGSB, SCHA, SCHE, SCHR, VEA, DDD, MMM, CB, ABT, AMD, AIG, AMAT, BDX, CVS, CVX, CSCO, CLX, ETN, GD, PEAK, HPQ, HD, INTC, LH, NFLX, NVS, PPL, STM, LUV, SBUX, TSCO, VZ, WEC, MELI, V, AAL, CGC, OCGN, CRON, DOCU, TLRY, TLRY, UBER, DEM, DGRO, GWX, IAGG, IBND, IJR, IUSV, IWO, KWEB, MDYG, SCHD, SCHX, VCIT, VCSH, VNQ, VOT, VXUS, VYM, Sold Out: SUB, FOLD, MFT, MYF, XMLV, AM, LGLV, HCSG, HAL, MOO, MJ, MGV, MBB, LDUR, JPEM, HYG, SHV, SLV, IGIB, BWX, PBF, FSR, XPEV, PRSP, SPOT, AFL, MARA, VFC, TTWO, SRT, SGEN, OSTK, ES, NEM, IDRA, EMR, EV, CL, LUMN,

Investment company Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Williams Inc, sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Peloton Interactive Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 576 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hoover+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 214,624 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) - 274,583 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 668,237 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.02% AT&T Inc (T) - 1,017,249 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 768.19% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 447,594 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.16%

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 244,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 33,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $37.95. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $647.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 244.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 668,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 768.19%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 1,017,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 145.16%. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 447,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 27.77%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $57.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 514,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 5386.36%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 60,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $13.96.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund. The sale prices were between $14.25 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.49 and $33.94, with an estimated average price of $30.2.

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19.