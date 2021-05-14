Logo
Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Peloton Interactive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Williams Inc, sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Peloton Interactive Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 576 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hoover+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 214,624 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
  2. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) - 274,583 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 668,237 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.02%
  4. AT&T Inc (T) - 1,017,249 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 768.19%
  5. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 447,594 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.16%
New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 244,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 33,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $37.95. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $647.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 244.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 668,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 768.19%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 1,017,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 145.16%. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 447,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 27.77%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $57.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 514,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 5386.36%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 60,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.

Sold Out: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd (MYF)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $13.96.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund (MFT)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund. The sale prices were between $14.25 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.49 and $33.94, with an estimated average price of $30.2.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hoover Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

