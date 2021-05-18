Cfm Wealth Partners Llc Buys Shopify Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Sells Domino's Pizza Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Boeing Co

- New Purchases: SHOP, ASO, CMG, CHWY, CRWD, MCF, DKNG, IYH, IYF, HOMB, BKNG, BX, IYJ,
- Added Positions: IWR, WMB, TWLO, SPY, SLY, EL, QUAL, QQQ, NVDA, PM, MTUM, NET, MO, MDLZ, GOOGL, CRM, PYPL, MSFT, IJR, COST, JNJ, IWD, SHW, BMY, CSCO, HD, VZ, YUMC, ABBV, SPT, PG, NOW, PFE, KMI, WMT, DOW, HDV, DUK, LOPE, HON,
- Reduced Positions: DPZ, FB, TRGP, BA, MDT, AAPL, KO, JAZZ, VOO, BRK.B, NFLX, GILD, IWF, MA, PWR, NKE, T, IWB, FFIN, C, UNH, ULTA, MCD, FIVE, BAC, VRSK, TSLA, ANSS, ADI, TYL, VEEV, PAYC, GLOB, BL, IAC, AMED, INFO, CSGP, ECL, FAST, HEI, IBM, WST, IDXX, CVX, ORLY, RBA, ROL, DHR, MRK, DELL, GE, IDV,
- Sold Out: CNX, CHE, PRLB, FANG, VYM, NEE, TDOC, ENLC, DOMR, TLSS,
These are the top 5 holdings of CFM WEALTH PARTNERS LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,356 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,981 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 485,186 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.26%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,431 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,726 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1120.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.94. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 56,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $70.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1343.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 938 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $198.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $5.24, with an estimated average price of $3.85. The stock is now traded at around $4.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 262,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 66,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $303.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 188.41%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.34%. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $96.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.55%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44.Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $115.19 and $251.49, with an estimated average price of $166.79.Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53.Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.
