Cfm Wealth Partners Llc Buys Shopify Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Sells Domino's Pizza Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Boeing Co

Investment company Cfm Wealth Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Shopify Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Chewy Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells Domino's Pizza Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Boeing Co, Medtronic PLC, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cfm Wealth Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cfm Wealth Partners Llc owns 167 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,356 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,981 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 485,186 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,431 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,726 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1120.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.94. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 56,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $70.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1343.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $198.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $5.24, with an estimated average price of $3.85. The stock is now traded at around $4.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 262,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 66,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $303.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 188.41%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.34%. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $96.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.55%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $115.19 and $251.49, with an estimated average price of $166.79.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.