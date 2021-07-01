Logo
Modus Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, American Tower Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Modus Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, American Tower Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Starbucks Corp, Qualcomm Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, MPLX LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Modus Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Modus Advisors, LLC owns 263 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Modus Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/modus+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Modus Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 46,967 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 28,695 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,929 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 55,205 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
  5. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 140,420 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.34 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.72. The stock is now traded at around $34.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 177,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $271.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $112.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $454.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Reduced: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Modus Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.04%. The sale prices were between $98.66 and $104.02, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $103.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Modus Advisors, LLC still held 1,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Modus Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.71%. The sale prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Modus Advisors, LLC still held 9,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Modus Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 31.34%. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Modus Advisors, LLC still held 19,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Modus Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in MPLX LP by 24.9%. The sale prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Modus Advisors, LLC still held 19,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Modus Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 45.3%. The sale prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $807.760900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Modus Advisors, LLC still held 343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Modus Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 31.24%. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Modus Advisors, LLC still held 35,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.



