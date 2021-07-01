Modus Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, American Tower Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: QQQJ, AMT, DVN, SBUX, QCOM, TECH, BAC, CCI, ROKU, XOM, CMG, GM, QRVO, JD, BE, FNI, IJK, KO, DEO, EME, GILD, MAR, RS, WMT, WFC, NCLH, CHWY, NKLA, TPGY, PLD, AMX, F, MU, LUV, BUD, HLT, EA, MGM, ROK, USPH, ALRS, SEM, TSLA, KKR, NOW, CGC, CCIV, ARVL, IHI, JETS, TFI, AES, T, ATVI, BBY, BLK, CSX, DHR, DRI, IBM, LMT, MRK, PKX, RF, WRK, SCCO, SRDX, TSM, DFS, SPOT, PINS, SDC, ARKK, EFA, ITA, ABC, AMGN, AMAT, BP, BK, CCMP, C, FDX, INTC, LVS, MTZ, NFLX, INSG, OXY, SNBR, TXN, UNH, KMI, W, TLRY, TLRY, BNGO, NIO, YETI, DELL, UBER, XPEV, CLII, QS, ICLN, IVOL, IWO, LIT, PBW, SGOL, MMM, ADBE, AKAM, AXP, VIAC, LUMN, SCHW, CMCSA, CGEN, ECL, EXAS, EXPE, GOOGL, HON, NKE, NVAX, PLUG, BKNG, RIO, SNPS, TMO, TTC, TRMB, WWR, VRTX, GWW, ZBH, EBAY, EBR, V, IRDM, WKHS, CLSK, CLVS, ZTS, EKSO, AMC, TWOU, ACB, SHOP, KHC, UA, TWLO, YCBD, HUYA, SONO, MRNA, WORK, PTON, SI, SDGR, GOED, BEKE, AIA, FNDA, IJH, IWM, QUAL, SCHC, SCHV, SLV, VEU, XLI, XLU,
- Added Positions: USMV, AMZN, SCHO, MINT, MNA, JPST, DGRO, BRK.B, XLV, GOOG, SCHX, MSFT, PG, PFE, SQ, MCD, QAI, STZ, MA, JNJ, GS, BSX, COST, SCHA, NEE, GSIE, DKNG, VZ, CRM,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, GLD, SCHD, SCHZ, ACWV, QQQ, SCHM, EPD, MPLX, NVDA, BSV, XLF, SCHG, ET, FDN, ULTA, SCHB, BX, ABBV, VB, CAT, DIS, TGT, BIDU, BABA, PANW, FB, DAL, UPS, VWO, VT, CVX,
- Sold Out: IAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Modus Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 46,967 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 28,695 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,929 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 55,205 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 140,420 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.34 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.72. The stock is now traded at around $34.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 177,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $271.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $112.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $454.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.Reduced: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Modus Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.04%. The sale prices were between $98.66 and $104.02, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $103.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Modus Advisors, LLC still held 1,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Modus Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.71%. The sale prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Modus Advisors, LLC still held 9,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Modus Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 31.34%. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Modus Advisors, LLC still held 19,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Modus Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in MPLX LP by 24.9%. The sale prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Modus Advisors, LLC still held 19,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Modus Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 45.3%. The sale prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $807.760900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Modus Advisors, LLC still held 343 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Modus Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 31.24%. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Modus Advisors, LLC still held 35,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.
