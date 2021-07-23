Logo
Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Intel Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC owns 169 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polaris+wealth+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC
  1. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 418,523 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 450,104 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 388,969 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 590,835 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29%
  5. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 839,913 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $149.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 418,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 450,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 839,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 1,018,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 260,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $78.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 442,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 13417.78%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $191.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 206,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 198.40%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $418.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 79,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 6935.62%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $382.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 59,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 3384.55%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 219,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 409,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 57.00%. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $314.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 109,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.96 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.09.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Reduced: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC reduced to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 99.14%. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $41.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.98%. Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC still held 5,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 53.92%. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC still held 267,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.21%. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC still held 190,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Boeing Co (BA)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 20.1%. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $220.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC still held 132,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 29.96%. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC still held 119,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC reduced to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 30.83%. The sale prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC still held 9,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

1. Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC keeps buying

