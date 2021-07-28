Logo
Camelot Portfolios, LLC Buys Stellantis NV, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Sells Stellantis NV, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Maumee, OH, based Investment company Camelot Portfolios, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Credit Suisse Group AG, Perdoceo Education Corp, sells Stellantis NV, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camelot Portfolios, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Camelot Portfolios, LLC owns 227 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Camelot Portfolios, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camelot+portfolios%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Camelot Portfolios, LLC
  1. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 505,582 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
  2. Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 608,306 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 24,026 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 71,392 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,067 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.99%
New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 91,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 44,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 22,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 94,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.41 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 68,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $45.38 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 87.99%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc by 50.97%. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 114,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 39.35%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $373.871300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in VMware Inc by 55.36%. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $71.21 and $76.65, with an estimated average price of $74.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2723.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Amerco Inc (UHAL)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.66 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Sold Out: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The sale prices were between $32.38 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $33.61.

Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Camelot Portfolios, LLC. Also check out:

