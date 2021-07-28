Camelot Portfolios, LLC Buys Stellantis NV, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Sells Stellantis NV, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Apple Inc

New Purchases: STLA, GDX, GDXJ, CS, PRDO, EPR, GILD, PALL, PRU, KL, FNDC, BSV, LUMN, SNY, ALL, CAG, TSLA, IPKW, WHR, CLW, NEM, PBI, PPLT, REZ, XHB, PAYC, BX, MKL, MDLZ, SCHC, GPM,

Maumee, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Credit Suisse Group AG, Perdoceo Education Corp, sells Stellantis NV, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camelot Portfolios, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Camelot Portfolios, LLC owns 227 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 505,582 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 608,306 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 24,026 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 71,392 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,067 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.99%

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 91,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 44,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 22,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 94,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.41 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 68,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $45.38 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 87.99%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc by 50.97%. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 114,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 39.35%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $373.871300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in VMware Inc by 55.36%. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $71.21 and $76.65, with an estimated average price of $74.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2723.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.66 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The sale prices were between $32.38 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $33.61.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.