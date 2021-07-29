GSB Wealth Management, LLC Buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, SPDR S&P China ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: SCHE, GXC, VBK, SPMD, SCHV, EWA, BSCM, SCHA, HYLB, INDA, VOO, IGIB, SMIN, MDYG, SCHX, PRU, IGSB, CWI, VNQ, BSCL, ASML, SCHW, RY, EWY, FEZ, BIV, EWT, V, CMCSA, EFX, ALL, SWK, GS, OTIS, CHIQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, SPDR S&P China ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GSB Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, GSB Wealth Management, LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 193,361 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.79% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 81,689 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.16% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 17,975 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.08% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 45,394 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,819 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 86.08%

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.048700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 156,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.91 and $134.91, with an estimated average price of $130.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 32,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $288.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 14,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.589200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 85,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 56,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 93,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSB Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSB Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GSB Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

GSB Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

GSB Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

GSB Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33.

GSB Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24.

GSB Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51.