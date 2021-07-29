Logo
GSB Wealth Management, LLC Buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, SPDR S&P China ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GSB Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, SPDR S&P China ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GSB Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, GSB Wealth Management, LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GSB Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gsb+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GSB Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 193,361 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.79%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 81,689 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.16%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 17,975 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.08%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 45,394 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.04%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,819 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 86.08%
New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.048700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 156,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.91 and $134.91, with an estimated average price of $130.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 32,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $288.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 14,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.589200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 85,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 56,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 93,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33.

Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24.

Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

GSB Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of GSB Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. GSB Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GSB Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GSB Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GSB Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
insider

insider