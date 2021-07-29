BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys PTC Inc, Primoris Services Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Cubic Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc

New Purchases: PTC, PRIM, MAS, VTHR, OGN, PWR, VONV, VONG, VMBS, VCIT, BIL, CRWD, CDW, GM, BX, WASH, AMD, PII, KSU, IPG, EL, EQIX, XRAY, CCOI, CTAS, BP, AVY, AMP,

Bryn Mawr, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PTC Inc, Primoris Services Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Masco Corp, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, sells Cubic Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Biogen Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co. As of 2021Q2, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owns 377 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,047,774 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,070,007 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 346,580 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 807,154 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 355,971 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $133.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Primoris Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $35.32, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $30.035600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 112,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $203.769000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.69%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 55.07%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $618.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 45,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Dover Corp by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28. The stock is now traded at around $165.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16. The stock is now traded at around $94.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $18.4.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96.