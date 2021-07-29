BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys PTC Inc, Primoris Services Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Cubic Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys PTC Inc, Primoris Services Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Cubic Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bryn Mawr, PA, based Investment company BRYN MAWR TRUST Co (Current Portfolio) buys PTC Inc, Primoris Services Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Masco Corp, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, sells Cubic Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Biogen Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co. As of 2021Q2, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owns 377 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bryn+mawr+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,047,774 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,070,007 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 346,580 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  4. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 807,154 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 355,971 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
New Purchase: PTC Inc (PTC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $133.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Primoris Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $35.32, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $30.035600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 112,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $203.769000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.69%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 55.07%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $618.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 45,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dover Corp (DOV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Dover Corp by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28. The stock is now traded at around $165.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16. The stock is now traded at around $94.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $18.4.

Sold Out: RPM International Inc (RPM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04.

Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co. Also check out:

1. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRYN MAWR TRUST Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider