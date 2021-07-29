BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys PTC Inc, Primoris Services Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Cubic Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc

- New Purchases: PTC, PRIM, MAS, VTHR, OGN, PWR, VONV, VONG, VMBS, VCIT, BIL, CRWD, CDW, GM, BX, WASH, AMD, PII, KSU, IPG, EL, EQIX, XRAY, CCOI, CTAS, BP, AVY, AMP,
- Added Positions: IJH, VEA, FREL, SCZ, AMZN, SPY, GOOGL, IEMG, VWO, BAC, LRCX, BMTC, IJS, NFLX, TGT, QCOM, IEFA, DGRW, MS, TDY, TFX, UNH, FB, DIS, WEC, ARKK, AMCR, PYPL, AVGO, ABBV, LH, GS, IJT, SPGI, EMR, BLK, IWX, DOV, BG, IWY, CCK, COST, CMCSA, CVX, XLF, ALL, MUB, DVY, IWO, IDV, IVW, GSK, MO, AXP, AMAT, ASTE, C, CLX, DE, ECL, LLY, GPC, GILD, TSLA, HXL, NUE, PH, SHW, TROW, RTX, WBA, ZBH, ET, DAL,
- Reduced Positions: BDX, VTI, KMB, IJJ, WSM, MASI, IWM, DD, ADI, HON, ABT, TJX, MA, IVV, JPST, QQQ, VZ, T, INTC, JNJ, NDSN, SWKS, GLD, IWR, AFL, ALK, CME, GLW, DRI, GIS, IBM, IDXX, INTU, JCI, LOW, MKC, MCHP, NKE, SYY, TXN, UPS, CC, ANVS, EFA, IWF, AOS, ACN, ADBE, ALGN, AFG, AME, ADP, BMI, BAX, BA, BC, CSX, CNI, KMX, KO, STZ, EFX, FLS, FULT, GD, HAS, HSIC, SJM, MDLZ, MTB, MDT, VTRS, NSRGY, NVS, NVO, PNC, PAYX, LIN, RJF, ROST, SLB, SXT, SM, TRV, SXI, SBUX, TECH, UNP, WM, WFC, AAWW, IGR, CSIQ, PHYS, ZTS, YUMC, AGG, DGRO, DIA, EEM, IWP, LQD, PFF, VO, XLK, XLV,
- Sold Out: CUB, BIIB, HPQ, PCAR, RPM, ZBRA, AMJ, GBTC,
For the details of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bryn+mawr+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,047,774 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,070,007 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 346,580 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 807,154 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 355,971 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $133.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Primoris Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $35.32, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $30.035600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 112,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $203.769000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.69%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 55.07%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $618.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 45,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dover Corp (DOV)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Dover Corp by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28. The stock is now traded at around $165.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16. The stock is now traded at around $94.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $18.4.Sold Out: RPM International Inc (RPM)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04.Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92.Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co. Also check out:
1. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRYN MAWR TRUST Co keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment