Hanseatic Management Services Inc Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Softw

- New Purchases: EQAL, AYI, SANM, AMAT, WFC, DXC, IPG, XEC, STLD, AVT, ALL, KBR, NUE, AWI, COKE, GT, ORI, OSK, GOOG, IVZ, FTNT, MUR, LKQ, WAL, ATH, SC, LNTH, DDD, KNL, LGIH, EPC, BOX, ICHR, BTU, APLS,
- Added Positions: VO, SMH, IBB, VBR, NVDA, MRNA, ENTG, FCX, MTDR, SIVB, URI, TGT, VCEL, CIT, GNRC, INGN, EVH, SAIL, ATI, DE, KSS, EWBC, SAIA, BIG, LTHM, TWLO, CMC, AAL, GE, BBBY, ADS, TSLA, LNC, LAD, SABR, FDX, PYPL, ACHC, FBHS, ODFL,
- Reduced Positions: VTIP, XLU, IGV, BOOM, PI, SPY, SQ, DDS, RSP,
- Sold Out: REGI, TTD, RGEN, SWKS, AAPL, FSLR, AERI, BGS, TTWO, DOCU, ZBRA, NFLX, IPGP, ATVI, CMG, TEAM, SHAK, CORT, ROKU, CHGG, TXG, UBER, CTLT, ZG, PODD, MPWR, ZEN, SPCE, ZS, TWST, SPWR, ALRM, FATE, FORM, BE,
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 98,407 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.64%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 17,750 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 16,318 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.12%
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 11,322 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.23%
- iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 17,847 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.99%
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $46.31, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 15,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $175.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sanmina Corp (SANM)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Sanmina Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 12,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $139.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 3,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 10,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 11,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 85.12%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 16,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $263.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 11,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 43.99%. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $165.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 17,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 15,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 358.14%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 3,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $329.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 277 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.
