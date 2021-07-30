Hanseatic Management Services Inc Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Softw

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hanseatic Management Services Inc Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Softw

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Albuquerque, NM, based Investment company Hanseatic Management Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Renewable Energy Group Inc, DMC Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. As of 2021Q2, Hanseatic Management Services Inc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $53 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hanseatic+management+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 98,407 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.64%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 17,750 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 16,318 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.12%
  4. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 11,322 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.23%
  5. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 17,847 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.99%
New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $46.31, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 15,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $175.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Sanmina Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 12,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $139.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 3,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 10,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 11,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 85.12%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 16,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.23%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $263.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 11,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 43.99%. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $165.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 17,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 15,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 358.14%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 3,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $329.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC. Also check out:

1. HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider