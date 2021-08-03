Milestone Group, Inc. Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schlumberger, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: ICSH, VYM, SLB, VTHR, DFAS, DFUS, CVS, VGT, NOW, RHHBY, RTX, LIT, TSM, PNC, NUSC, MCO, MMC, LMT, ISRG, ITW, IDXX, DFS, AXP, AMT, BATT, COF, CHTR, CME, CL, HUM, DUK, ETN, FRC, GILD, MO, GS, F, SWET,

Denver, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schlumberger, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Milestone Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Milestone Group, Inc. owns 231 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 388,038 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 249,458 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 320,206 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,392,505 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.91% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 166,044 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 521,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 52,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $202.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.048200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 58,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 168.51%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 32.01%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $351.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 39.11%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 54.41%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.