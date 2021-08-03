Milestone Group, Inc. Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schlumberger, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: ICSH, VYM, SLB, VTHR, DFAS, DFUS, CVS, VGT, NOW, RHHBY, RTX, LIT, TSM, PNC, NUSC, MCO, MMC, LMT, ISRG, ITW, IDXX, DFS, AXP, AMT, BATT, COF, CHTR, CME, CL, HUM, DUK, ETN, FRC, GILD, MO, GS, F, SWET,
- Added Positions: VEA, VOO, MSFT, IJR, AAPL, AMZN, BNDX, BSV, IWM, FB, GOOGL, VWO, ADBE, GOOG, BRK.B, JNJ, JPM, MRK, NVDA, PEP, TSLA, V, ABBV, ACN, BAC, BMY, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COST, DD, EXPE, XOM, HD, HON, INTU, IWF, MA, NFLX, PYPL, PG, CRM, TXN, UNP, UNH, DIS, ZTS, MMM, ABT, AMD, AMGN, APH, ANTM, AMAT, T, BLK, BA, AVGO, CAT, CVX, CHD, C, COP, CCI, DHR, DLR, DOW, EW, LLY, FIS, FTV, GE, GSLC, HRC, INTC, ICE, IBM, IQV, MTUM, J, KEYS, LRCX, LOW, MDT, MS, NEE, NKE, PANW, PFE, PM, PXD, QCOM, SPGI, SCHW, SBUX, TGT, TMO, UPS, VXUS, VZ, WMT, WFC, HYLB, BLL, SAN, TECH, BRO, CI, CTVA, DOV, ECL, EMR, EL, FAST, LIN, MCK, MU, ORLY, RCRUY, SYK, TFC, USB, VOOG,
- Reduced Positions: VNQ, AGG, IWB, VO, QUAL, FREL, IVV, BND, SCHH, IWV, IVW, IUSB, VTI, IEFA, SDY, VB, BRK.A, VGSH, RSP, EFA, IEMG, HEFA, DES, VOT, DBEF, SCHB, SCHO, HIG, MDLZ, MCD, KMB, PECO, IVE, DVY, SPLV, DHS, IAGG, SCZ, EEM, IWD, IWY, IYR, SPY, SCHA, SCHX, SCHD, SCHE,
- Sold Out: VBR, HYG,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 388,038 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 249,458 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 320,206 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,392,505 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.91%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 166,044 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 521,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 52,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)
Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $202.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.048200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 58,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 168.51%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 32.01%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $351.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 39.11%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 54.41%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.
