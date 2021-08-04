Amica Mutual Insurance Co Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Charter Communications Inc, Sells Heico Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: VOO, LUV, COST, HLT, MTN, GGG,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Charter Communications Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Heico Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Comcast Corp, American Express Co, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. As of 2021Q2, Amica Mutual Insurance Co owns 106 stocks with a total value of $948 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 206,211 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 328,624 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 554,645 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,183 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,588 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16%

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 89,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 90,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $435.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $124.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 33,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04. The stock is now traded at around $299.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.73%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 554,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 80.76%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $770.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 78.58%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 102,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 69.68%. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $92.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 78,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $190.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 50,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 114,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $125.8 and $148.24, with an estimated average price of $137.68.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.