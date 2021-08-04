Amica Mutual Insurance Co Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Charter Communications Inc, Sells Heico Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: VOO, LUV, COST, HLT, MTN, GGG,
- Added Positions: IXUS, CHTR, MS, MNST, UPS, PM, STE, MLM, LMT, FB, INTU, NKE, EPM, NVDA, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, AXP, TXN, GOOGL, AMZN, CRL, VMC, CCI, ROP, LRCX, PLD, EQIX, ARE, DIS, MCD, IEX, CSCO, DFS, TMO, CVX, AAPL, SYBT, INFO, UNP,
- Sold Out: HEI, CMCSA, BAC, WMT, ITW, AEP, MMC, PEAK, SRC, FR, NNN, HTA, WRI, HIW, KRC, DEI, EXR, HPP, VTR, SITC, CUZ, OFC, BDN, BXP, ESRT, SPG, WPC, AAT, SKT, UE, RPAI, REXR, AKR, PSA, HR, FRT, EGP, DRE, O, CLI, ACC, LSI, AIRC, AMH, AVB, CPT, EQR, MAA, UDR, ELS, CONE, COR,
These are the top 5 holdings of AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 206,211 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 328,624 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 554,645 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.73%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,183 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,588 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16%
Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 89,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 90,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $435.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $124.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 33,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04. The stock is now traded at around $299.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.73%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 554,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 80.76%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $770.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 78.58%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 102,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 69.68%. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $92.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 78,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $190.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 50,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 114,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $125.8 and $148.24, with an estimated average price of $137.68.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO.
1. AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO keeps buying
