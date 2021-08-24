Circle Wealth Management, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Zscaler Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, General Electric Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: ZS, XBI, NET, RGI, ARKG, ABNB, NFRA, QQQJ, SITE, RBLX, SPT, TGT, VGT, CMPR, CRSP, GWRE, AMD, LAZR, SQ,
- Added Positions: SPY, GS, CRWD, SNOW, AMZN, IHI, PLTR, NFLX, JPM, MRK, GOOGL, WDAY, FB, MA, JNJ, MSFT, PNC, PGR, NKE, FDX, SHOP, SPGI, TXN, VHT, TMO, CHTR, BKNG, UNH, UNP, YUM, WAT, VRSK, NVS, PEP, TDG, TJX, ROP, ROST, STL, ADBE, ECL, BDX, CMG, MS, COST, DG, EFT, ANET, ANTM, ADI, ISRG, LLY, APD, WMT, KO, T, W, UPS, ADP, ABT, CVX, CSCO, SNAP, HD, HON, QCOM, INTC, LOW, NVDA, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: VBK, SCHB, XLK, ACN, ARKK, BRK.B, QQQ, WFC, MAR, INTU, COF, CMCSA, BABA, UL, XLI, GOOG, MLM, BL, GM, C, LBRDK, IWV, BF.A, PTON, PM, AON, HLT, DISH, ABBV,
- Sold Out: GE, EEM, CNQ, IBB,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 604,459 shares, 37.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 293,981 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 501,667 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,439 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 34 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio.
Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $258.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $123.462000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)
Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.34 and $191.32, with an estimated average price of $185.44. The stock is now traded at around $191.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $155.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $403.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 34,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $266.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 142.87%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $284.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 61,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $552.030200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Circle Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Circle Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Circle Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Circle Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55.
