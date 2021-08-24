Circle Wealth Management, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Zscaler Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, General Electric Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: ZS, XBI, NET, RGI, ARKG, ABNB, NFRA, QQQJ, SITE, RBLX, SPT, TGT, VGT, CMPR, CRSP, GWRE, AMD, LAZR, SQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Zscaler Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Cloudflare Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, General Electric Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Canadian Natural Resources, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Circle Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Circle Wealth Management, LLC owns 175 stocks with a total value of $696 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 604,459 shares, 37.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 293,981 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 501,667 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,439 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 34 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $258.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $123.462000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.34 and $191.32, with an estimated average price of $185.44. The stock is now traded at around $191.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $155.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $403.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 34,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $266.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 142.87%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $284.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 61,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $552.030200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55.