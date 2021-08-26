Logo
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, Illumina Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Darling Ingredients Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Central, K3, based Investment company MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Illumina Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, MongoDB Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, sells Darling Ingredients Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, United Airlines Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd. As of 2021Q2, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owns 137 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marshall+wace+asia+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd
  1. Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 4,453,161 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
  2. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,263,572 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.69%
  3. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 1,180,552 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.52%
  4. Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 2,681,780 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.11%
  5. TransUnion (TRU) - 1,181,620 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2841.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 24,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 150,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3299.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 10,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $376.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 100,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $437.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 85,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $229.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 126,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 164.12%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $487.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 200,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 81.08%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,564,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $173.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,180,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 133.07%. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $111.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 717,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 188.46%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $548.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 130,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 140.59%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 994,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.

Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Reduced: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 88.7%. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.83%. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd still held 150,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 59.16%. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.69%. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd still held 467,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 85.35%. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd still held 254,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 48.41%. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $277.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd still held 167,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 97.34%. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd still held 12,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 31.34%. The sale prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd still held 1,542,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd. Also check out:

1. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
