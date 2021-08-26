MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, Illumina Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Darling Ingredients Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL, MDB, AMZN, MCO, SPGI, COUP, YNDX, AMD, NXPI, OUT, EEM, JMIA, SSYS, KRE, LI, DNB, FXI, XLF, NCLH, KC, EVR, PDD, BEKE, IMAB, ZLAB, SOL, YSG, FLYW, ALGN, CVX, XOM, NOV, NFLX, TRV, GOOG, WMT, FB, GM, WIMI, VLRS, NTES, BZ, EH, AZUL, STNE, NIU, PAGS, FAMI, ALAC, BTBT,

Central, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Illumina Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, MongoDB Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, sells Darling Ingredients Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, United Airlines Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd. As of 2021Q2, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owns 137 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 4,453,161 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,263,572 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.69% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 1,180,552 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.52% Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 2,681,780 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.11% TransUnion (TRU) - 1,181,620 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2841.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 24,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 150,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3299.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 10,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $376.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 100,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $437.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 85,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $229.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 126,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 164.12%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $487.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 200,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 81.08%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,564,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $173.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,180,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 133.07%. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $111.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 717,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 188.46%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $548.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 130,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 140.59%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 994,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 88.7%. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.83%. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd still held 150,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 59.16%. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.69%. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd still held 467,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 85.35%. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd still held 254,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 48.41%. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $277.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd still held 167,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 97.34%. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd still held 12,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 31.34%. The sale prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd still held 1,542,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.