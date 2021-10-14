Norway Savings Bank Buys Masco Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, FirstEnergy Corp, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

New Purchases: MAS, IBDO, IBDN, IBDM, IBDP, CPT, IBDQ, PAC, SLQD, XRAY, BNDX, XLF, AZN, KHC, XYL, NAD, WAB, LUV, RSG, SPGI, GPC, CHKP, BLL, BCE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Masco Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, FedEx Corp, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, sells FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, FirstEnergy Corp, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norway Savings Bank. As of 2021Q3, Norway Savings Bank owns 320 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 112,532 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 75,779 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,684 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 30,869 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 44,209 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45%

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $62.93, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $58.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 17,537 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.260400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.727100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $105.87 and $120.59, with an estimated average price of $112.38. The stock is now traded at around $127.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 64.14%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 473.37%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $226.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $343.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $216.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,667 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $171.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $55.22 and $58.56, with an estimated average price of $57.1.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $35.62 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.97.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.95 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $60.52.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25.