Norway Savings Bank Buys Masco Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, FirstEnergy Corp, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Norway Savings Bank Buys Masco Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, FirstEnergy Corp, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Norway Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Masco Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, FedEx Corp, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, sells FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, FirstEnergy Corp, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norway Savings Bank. As of 2021Q3, Norway Savings Bank owns 320 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Norway Savings Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/norway+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Norway Savings Bank
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 112,532 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
  2. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 75,779 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,684 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 30,869 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  5. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 44,209 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45%
New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $62.93, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $58.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 17,537 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.260400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.727100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $105.87 and $120.59, with an estimated average price of $112.38. The stock is now traded at around $127.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 64.14%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 473.37%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $226.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $343.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $216.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,667 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $171.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $55.22 and $58.56, with an estimated average price of $57.1.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $35.62 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.97.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57.

Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.95 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $60.52.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Norway Savings Bank. Also check out:

1. Norway Savings Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Norway Savings Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Norway Savings Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Norway Savings Bank keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider