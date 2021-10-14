Norway Savings Bank Buys Masco Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, FirstEnergy Corp, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

- New Purchases: MAS, IBDO, IBDN, IBDM, IBDP, CPT, IBDQ, PAC, SLQD, XRAY, BNDX, XLF, AZN, KHC, XYL, NAD, WAB, LUV, RSG, SPGI, GPC, CHKP, BLL, BCE,
- Added Positions: BOND, VCIT, VIG, PFF, MBB, FDX, HYG, EMB, ADI, HD, IJH, KLAC, MCHP, MSFT, NVDA, PG, AMZN, IJR, NEE, ZBH, LOW, PEP, ABT, SPDW, CCI, TFC, BRK.B, DUK, CMG, CWB, BX, GOOGL, ICE, CRM, MDLZ, QUAL, COP, HCA, BHP, WMT, APH, PFE, VWO, C, MTB, MMC, DE, HON, TJX, GNRC, IVW, PANW, AXP, ZTS, NSC, CDW, CVS, LLY, EL, DLR, DEO, TYL, JPM, JNJ, JCI, ORCL, COST, IJK, VEA, IJT, MMM, AMP, AMT, SBUX, FB, CAC, DIS, TRV, CAT, NKE, CLX, CMCSA, IDXX, LIN, KMB, TIP, ACN, VEU, ENB, EW,
- Reduced Positions: EUSA, IJJ, IJS, VYM, NVS, IVE, AAPL, INTC, VTI, FTV, T, IVV, LQD, VO, BND, USB, MRK, UPS, IBM, AEE, BA, SCHW, LHX, ADBE, VTV, MINT, APA, BAC, BAX, FLRN, EFA, D, PM, WHR, GSK, GE, DD, GD, TROW, MS, APD, VPU, NOK, SPLV, PRU, IWF, IWD, SPG, BK, STT, WFC, UNP, EEM, DVY, DHR, OTIS, CARR, DOW, RTX, ABBV, VOD,
- Sold Out: QDF, FE, MPC, IGIB, PH, FAST, PSA, WST, DFS, ROST, VEEV, EOG, SLB, ANGL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Norway Savings Bank
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 112,532 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 75,779 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,684 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 30,869 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 44,209 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45%
Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $62.93, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $58.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 17,537 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.260400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.727100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC)
Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $105.87 and $120.59, with an estimated average price of $112.38. The stock is now traded at around $127.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 64.14%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 473.37%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $226.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $343.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $216.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,667 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $171.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)
Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $55.22 and $58.56, with an estimated average price of $57.1.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $35.62 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.97.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.95 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $60.52.Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25.
