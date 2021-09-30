LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, Ameris Bancorp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Amdocs, Lennar Corp

- New Purchases: BLDR, ABCB, HWM, SOVO, TBK, AVNS, CARG,
- Added Positions: SPR, HST, IART, RS, TSEM, Y, JBLU, SNV, DENN, FANG, ZION, FLR, EHC, LDOS, FFIV, POR, ACHC, AUB, FR, KMPR, IR, MTG, DK, ACC, IIVI, FMC, CADE, CADE, SIX, LNT, MTOR, MOG.A, EVRG, RHP, GLPI, AER, COLD, STL, BYD, MOH, CE, TWNK, CCK, GNTX, MKSI, JELD, KMT, WAL, AAT, USFD, CIEN, HAE, BZU, HRB, PGTI, LEG, ROG, ZWS, BLMN, COLM, LRE,
- Reduced Positions: LSI, FLOW, EPRT, AIZ, CRI, TGNA, SYNH, CLH, SHOO, CFX, THG, WH, CNO, KNX,
- Sold Out: HRC, DOX, LEN, THO,
- Zions Bancorp NA (ZION) - 124,636 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36%
- Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) - 81,256 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50%
- Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 65,914 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
- Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) - 77,905 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 78,243 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio.
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.47 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 78,532 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Ameris Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $53.29, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 73,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.21. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 59,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Sovos Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 132,493 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.9 and $100.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $110.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 47,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 235.09%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 99,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 41.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 329,133 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 81,814 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 36.12%. The purchase prices were between $140.17 and $159.99, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $159.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 120,773 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alleghany Corp (Y)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $617.55 and $692.74, with an estimated average price of $660.68. The stock is now traded at around $657.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $114.56 and $151.88, with an estimated average price of $134.94.Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $79.46, with an estimated average price of $77.41.Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $93.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $102.27.Sold Out: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $105.7 and $127.44, with an estimated average price of $114.13.Reduced: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 44.85%. The sale prices were between $107.8 and $129.09, with an estimated average price of $118.93. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund still held 21,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 33.44%. The sale prices were between $62.09 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $75.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund still held 50,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Carter's Inc (CRI)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Carter's Inc by 22.56%. The sale prices were between $94.41 and $107.09, with an estimated average price of $100.97. The stock is now traded at around $104.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund still held 25,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Tegna Inc (TGNA)
LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Tegna Inc by 27.47%. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $18.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund still held 99,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.
