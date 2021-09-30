LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, Ameris Bancorp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Amdocs, Lennar Corp

New Purchases: BLDR, ABCB, HWM, SOVO, TBK, AVNS, CARG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Builders FirstSource Inc, Ameris Bancorp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Sovos Brands Inc, sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Amdocs, Lennar Corp, Life Storage Inc, SPX FLOW Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund owns 85 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zions Bancorp NA (ZION) - 124,636 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36% Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) - 81,256 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50% Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 65,914 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) - 77,905 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 78,243 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.47 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 78,532 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Ameris Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $53.29, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 73,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.21. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 59,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Sovos Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 132,493 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.9 and $100.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $110.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 47,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 235.09%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 99,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 41.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 329,133 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 81,814 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 36.12%. The purchase prices were between $140.17 and $159.99, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $159.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 120,773 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $617.55 and $692.74, with an estimated average price of $660.68. The stock is now traded at around $657.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $114.56 and $151.88, with an estimated average price of $134.94.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $79.46, with an estimated average price of $77.41.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $93.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $102.27.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $105.7 and $127.44, with an estimated average price of $114.13.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 44.85%. The sale prices were between $107.8 and $129.09, with an estimated average price of $118.93. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund still held 21,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 33.44%. The sale prices were between $62.09 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $75.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund still held 50,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Carter's Inc by 22.56%. The sale prices were between $94.41 and $107.09, with an estimated average price of $100.97. The stock is now traded at around $104.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund still held 25,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Tegna Inc by 27.47%. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $18.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. LVIP Wellington SMID Cap Value Fund still held 99,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.