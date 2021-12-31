First National Bank of South Miami Buys iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Walmart Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: FLO, FRPH, EAT, IWN, AAL, CBRL, MELI, DAL, DIA, MAR, IYR, FFIV, DD, DE, JKHY, ADS, NJR, CTRA, NCLH, IBDV, FTV, VOD, IBDW, XLRE, BDX, ENB, WDC, OXY, MTZ, ETR, ITT, ZION, SJM, LBTYA, VNT, LYLT, KD, CTVA, ROKU, POST, BUD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Walmart Inc, Ford Motor Co, Kinder Morgan Inc, Flowers Foods Inc, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BHP Group, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of South Miami. As of 2021Q4, First National Bank of South Miami owns 359 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First National Bank of South Miami's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+of+south+miami/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 168,133 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 53,264 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,332 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,944 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 32,667 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.859000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in FRP Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $65, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $162.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $32.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 2692.63%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1030.35%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 41.77%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1041.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19.