RMB Capital Management, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp, Sells Terminix Global Holdings Inc, The Brink's Co,

- New Purchases: CP, SOFI, SOFI, GOLD, BACPL.PFD, HUM, TSVT, UMH, FDUS, MLPX, BMO, EMLC, ARKW, RWAY, FTV, WEC, WTFC, TPL, RMD, MKC, EL, CL, CVS,
- Added Positions: DIS, MKTX, FOXF, CRM, EEM, WBS, GTLS, SONO, SPY, CB, COO, PGR, SBCF, MA, DG, FIVN, CRSP, DT, ADI, AZPN, BDX, CME, EQIX, ITW, PCH, ROLL, POOL, SBUX, TYL, KDP, CDW, QTWO, CTLT, OKTA, AVLR, CRWD, IJR, IWV, MDY, VEA, VIG, ATR, BLFS, CRS, CERN, CPK, CSCO, COLM, CMCSA, CW, DEO, EXP, EGP, EXPO, JKHY, KAI, MFA, MPWR, NEOG, NYMT, OMCL, RBA, STT, SYNA, TCBK, WSO, NEO, AVGO, EFC, TSLA, VC, KMI, NOW, PANW, STOR, CHCT, EDIT, NTLA, TWLO, MDB, DOCU, BILL, PCOR, DGRW, DON, EFA, IWF, IWM, SCZ, VEU, VTI, VTV, ASML, T, AZN, BAC, BRK.B, CVX, COST, EOG, ENTG, XOM, PACW, IEX, MTB, MMC, MRK, PRU, RHI, RGLD, TXN, TRMB, RTX, WBA, WFC, WMB, ET, CHY, GLV, BR, GWRE, BFAM, NRZ, GOEV, AFCG, GXO, IEFA, IWD, QUAL, SCHB, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: TMX, BCO, INFO, NDSN, BRK.A, ISBC, RPM, MPC, GE, GOOGL, MSFT, FICO, NEM, PTC, EPRT, VO, MMM, DE, EW, RGEN, TECH, FRC, CTT, ABT, AMZN, AMT, ABCB, APH, C, CPRT, DVN, HD, IDXX, ISRG, JNJ, MKL, PFE, ROP, SIVB, SKY, TDY, WPC, PYPL, ACN, AMG, AVD, BHC, KO, CMCO, DB, ECL, EXAS, FBP, FORM, FLL, HOG, IIVI, ILMN, INTC, LMT, MRVL, NVDA, WST, HEI.A, DMRC, OCSL, ABBV, CONE, NEP, VRRM, IR, DOW, ADBE, ALGN, MO, ADSK, BAX, BA, FIS, COP, EMR, NEE, HON, IBM, INDB, LH, NTRS, PEP, PCYO, SHW, TMO, UPS, URI, NS, WMT, ANTM, BX, TRGP, EPAM, FANG, ZTS, CSTM, ROKU, ETRN, UBER, CWB, IVV, IWB, IWR, PFF, QQQ, XLF,
- Sold Out: KSU, COR, OGN, JTD, PMT, SCM, PSX, BLUE, CSWI, ZM, ARKK,
These are the top 5 holdings of RMB Capital Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 235,855 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 230,183 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 516,424 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Visa Inc (V) - 291,025 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 349,464 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.403200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 99,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1415.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 72,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT)
RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in 2seventy bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 2135.70%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $137.612800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 165,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 29.94%. The purchase prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84. The stock is now traded at around $342.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 99,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)
RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp by 95.34%. The purchase prices were between $144.46 and $187.93, with an estimated average price of $167.89. The stock is now traded at around $133.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 84,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 188.27%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 80,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)
RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 42.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.73 and $59.66, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 121,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)
RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $200.49, with an estimated average price of $176.19. The stock is now traded at around $119.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (COR)
RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.Sold Out: Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM)
RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stellus Capital Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.38 and $14.65, with an estimated average price of $13.51.Sold Out: Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund (JTD)
RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $17.42, with an estimated average price of $16.71.Sold Out: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $18.9.
