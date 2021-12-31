RMB Capital Management, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp, Sells Terminix Global Holdings Inc, The Brink's Co,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells Terminix Global Holdings Inc, The Brink's Co, , , Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMB Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, RMB Capital Management, LLC owns 452 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RMB Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rmb+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 235,855 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 230,183 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 516,424 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Visa Inc (V) - 291,025 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 349,464 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.403200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 99,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.403200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 99,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1415.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 72,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in 2seventy bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 2135.70%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $137.612800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 165,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 29.94%. The purchase prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84. The stock is now traded at around $342.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 99,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp by 95.34%. The purchase prices were between $144.46 and $187.93, with an estimated average price of $167.89. The stock is now traded at around $133.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 84,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 188.27%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 80,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 42.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.73 and $59.66, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 121,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $200.49, with an estimated average price of $176.19. The stock is now traded at around $119.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stellus Capital Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.38 and $14.65, with an estimated average price of $13.51.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $17.42, with an estimated average price of $16.71.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $18.9.