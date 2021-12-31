Country Trust Bank Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, PayPal Holdings Inc, MasTec Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, Lowe's Inc

New Purchases: MTZ, XLRE, FMHI, PDI, MBB, PLTR, TRGP, DKNG, CVET, REZI, BHF, ALPP, TTD, AGR, HCA, INN, SIX, LESL, GTX, PTLO, KD, ONL, RIVN, GSLC, IWD, IYZ, OEF, VCSH, VFH, VYMI, PPL, AEP, AJG, BAX, CCL, VERU, FE, GERN, LVS, LEG, MGA, MAA, ES, ORI, AOS, PH, POOL, SNA, SCS, TD, VFC, WSO, WHR, HEES, TEL, IBDRY, TAK, FAF,

Added Positions: XLY, PYPL, AGG, APH, LQD, FIVE, MKL, V, SRLN, TMUS, DAL, VRTX, INCY, FBND, VEA, EFA, XLK, BNDX, XLI, IEMG, XLV, IWR, LLY, XLC, AXP, BAB, JPM, JNJ, FISV, VLO, FB, SYY, FPE, ABMD, VO, VWO, EMB, FALN, CAT, VB, UPS, MCD, VUG, XLB, IWM, IVV, VNQ, VNQI, XLF, IGF, VCIT, ACN, MJ, MUB, SPIB, AMGN, VTV, XLE, XLP, ABT, ORCL, BMY, KO, DEO, ETN, EXC, GIS, GPC, HD, ITW, INTC, BAC, NKE, NVS, OKE, IGSB, PPG, SIVB, TXN, RTX, WFC, BCE, MMM, TFC, AVGO, LYB, KMI, BDX, MO,

Reduced Positions: NVDA, HBI, AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, LOW, GE, GOOGL, EQIX, KNX, AWK, KHC, EW, ADBE, FTNT, COP, HON, CSCO, AVTR, ROP, CVS, CB, PEP, USB, XLU, STT, CVX, BLK, NOC, MINT, FMB, SO, CMCSA, XBI, SHM, PM, VTI, EVRG, USA, WEC, WY, PFE, FULC, PRF, PSX, BABA, CDK, MDY, FTV, YETI, IWO, MRNA, IJT, DOW, IBB, DVY, OGN, KMB, T, AEE, AZN, BA, C, CL, DE, D, DUK, EA, ENB, EL, XOM, GD, IBM, WM, LMT, MDT, MRK, MET, MS, NSC, OMC, PGR, PRU, ROST, STX, SWK, TTWO, TTE, VZ,

Sold Out: HYD, PCI, KSU, VMW, PHG, RIO, ROG, TRMK, UBSI, VMC, WWW, PEO, MA, AIMC, LULU, ODFL, BUD, QSR, GDDY, PATH, FLBR, FLKR, IYG, MGK, SCHP, SPYV, EXPE, BHP, BBVA, BIIB, BTI, FIS, VALE, CPRT, CLB, OFC, BOOM, ENS, PLD, FCX, HAS, ILMN, K, LFUS, LYV, MTB, MPW, MOG.A, NWL, NI,

Bloomington, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, PayPal Holdings Inc, MasTec Inc, Amphenol Corp, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), sells NVIDIA Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, Lowe's Inc, Alphabet Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Country Trust Bank. As of 2021Q4, Country Trust Bank owns 507 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 4,295,003 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,120,253 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 560,056 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 817,750 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,115,711 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 149,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 221,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.9 and $56, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 61 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 372.21%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $178.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 241,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 186775.71%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 130,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 47.90%. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 425,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Markel Corp by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1190.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 37,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $155.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 197,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 693,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $61.24 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $61.91.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Core Laboratories NV. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $25.98.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64.