Country Trust Bank Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, PayPal Holdings Inc, MasTec Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, Lowe's Inc

- New Purchases: MTZ, XLRE, FMHI, PDI, MBB, PLTR, TRGP, DKNG, CVET, REZI, BHF, ALPP, TTD, AGR, HCA, INN, SIX, LESL, GTX, PTLO, KD, ONL, RIVN, GSLC, IWD, IYZ, OEF, VCSH, VFH, VYMI, PPL, AEP, AJG, BAX, CCL, VERU, FE, GERN, LVS, LEG, MGA, MAA, ES, ORI, AOS, PH, POOL, SNA, SCS, TD, VFC, WSO, WHR, HEES, TEL, IBDRY, TAK, FAF,
- Added Positions: XLY, PYPL, AGG, APH, LQD, FIVE, MKL, V, SRLN, TMUS, DAL, VRTX, INCY, FBND, VEA, EFA, XLK, BNDX, XLI, IEMG, XLV, IWR, LLY, XLC, AXP, BAB, JPM, JNJ, FISV, VLO, FB, SYY, FPE, ABMD, VO, VWO, EMB, FALN, CAT, VB, UPS, MCD, VUG, XLB, IWM, IVV, VNQ, VNQI, XLF, IGF, VCIT, ACN, MJ, MUB, SPIB, AMGN, VTV, XLE, XLP, ABT, ORCL, BMY, KO, DEO, ETN, EXC, GIS, GPC, HD, ITW, INTC, BAC, NKE, NVS, OKE, IGSB, PPG, SIVB, TXN, RTX, WFC, BCE, MMM, TFC, AVGO, LYB, KMI, BDX, MO,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, HBI, AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, LOW, GE, GOOGL, EQIX, KNX, AWK, KHC, EW, ADBE, FTNT, COP, HON, CSCO, AVTR, ROP, CVS, CB, PEP, USB, XLU, STT, CVX, BLK, NOC, MINT, FMB, SO, CMCSA, XBI, SHM, PM, VTI, EVRG, USA, WEC, WY, PFE, FULC, PRF, PSX, BABA, CDK, MDY, FTV, YETI, IWO, MRNA, IJT, DOW, IBB, DVY, OGN, KMB, T, AEE, AZN, BA, C, CL, DE, D, DUK, EA, ENB, EL, XOM, GD, IBM, WM, LMT, MDT, MRK, MET, MS, NSC, OMC, PGR, PRU, ROST, STX, SWK, TTWO, TTE, VZ,
- Sold Out: HYD, PCI, KSU, VMW, PHG, RIO, ROG, TRMK, UBSI, VMC, WWW, PEO, MA, AIMC, LULU, ODFL, BUD, QSR, GDDY, PATH, FLBR, FLKR, IYG, MGK, SCHP, SPYV, EXPE, BHP, BBVA, BIIB, BTI, FIS, VALE, CPRT, CLB, OFC, BOOM, ENS, PLD, FCX, HAS, ILMN, K, LFUS, LYV, MTB, MPW, MOG.A, NWL, NI,
These are the top 5 holdings of COUNTRY TRUST BANK
- Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 4,295,003 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,120,253 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 560,056 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 817,750 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,115,711 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
Country Trust Bank initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 149,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 221,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
Country Trust Bank initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.9 and $56, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Country Trust Bank initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Country Trust Bank initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)
Country Trust Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 61 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 372.21%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $178.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 241,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Country Trust Bank added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 186775.71%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 130,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 47.90%. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 425,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Markel Corp (MKL)
Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Markel Corp by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1190.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 37,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $155.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 197,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Country Trust Bank added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 693,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $61.24 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $61.91.Sold Out: (KSU)
Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6.Sold Out: Core Laboratories NV (CLB)
Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Core Laboratories NV. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $25.98.Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64.
