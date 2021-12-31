Bellwether Advisors, LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, InMode

- New Purchases: XLE, SBNY, NDAQ, BX, ETSY, POOL, EBAY, HNDL, BTU, AMP, CG, DVN, WLL, CRK, CPE, FANG, DLS, SCHC, IVT, DFAT, CRC, IRT, MTDR, CMG, TRGP, DFIV, VIOO, RRC, DEN, ASAN, PAGS, MGY, CVNA, MS, AR, SM, CLR, APO, DFS, SCZ, SPYV, RWO, REET, SLYV, PDBC, PBW, TAN, GXC, DOMO, UPWK, NP, PDCE, PLUG, SIVB, EXAS, CCL, ALK, NWLI, AVDV, LEV, DNMR, XPDI, SNII, AOK, AOM, ARKX,
- Added Positions: XLF, XLY, XLU, COST, LULU, BRO, KKR, AJG, AZO, F, NEE, ORLY, LOW, TSCO, SCHW, TSLA, EXC, EIX, PCG, OKE, WMB, MSFT, PSEP, SO, TGT, MMC, EFV, DVY, ULTA, AON, SHYG, VTI, VOO, FHB, ROKU, QUAL, TROW, DPZ, PJUL, BA, AAPL, SAM, VXF, DAR, VCIT, SPEM, SPDW, GE, SCHE, RWX, MNST, HA, ADBE, NEAR, MGV, GWX, EWC, EMB, MVIS, NKE, BND, AOR, NUS, NVCR, FRPT, MGNX,
- Reduced Positions: INMD, LQD, NTLA, ET, FE, DUK, CELH, MRNA, ABT, GOVT, SMPL, CVS, ABBV, MPLX, IGSB, AGG, IUSB, SWAV, MBB, ADM, PM, EL, ETR, AWK, BRK.B, AEP, AEE, ES, LNG, VWO, TLT, ISTB, IXUS, EFAV, CERN, USIG, IJH, IJR, BMY, AMZN, PAPR, IXN, EEMV, ITOT, IGIB, BAPR, PMAR, PYPL, FLOT, BIIB, HEFA, ALL, IEFA, VV, VZ, C, GD, HAS, JNJ, MCK, PEP, IVW, SYK, ZION, MSOS, IJT, SEM, IGLB, IEF, ESGU, SLVM, LYB, MMM, CQP, ANTM, THC, OMI, FIZZ, HAIN, DTE, AMGN, T, AES,
- Sold Out: XLP, XLV, AMEH, SAVA, PRTA, COKE, SAFM, ACI, EPC, KMI, KR, CRTX, CLDX, BCRX, SFM, VCEL, PPC, TAP, KHC, RUBY, MDLZ, HSY, STAA, CERE, CCEP, IFF, EPD, SRE, PTGX, BAM, UCO, CIR, UNFI, KD, XP, DSP, SOXL, BETZ, ORGO, SGRY, QRVO, COTY, ICLR, APTV, NVAX, MOH, SJM, CSGP, BG, ADSK,
For the details of Bellwether Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bellwether+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bellwether Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,777 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 324,705 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.15%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 556,022 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6869.44%
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 89,203 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6459.04%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 143,807 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 174,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $292.640600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $172.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $121.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $141.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $450.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 6869.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 556,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 6459.04%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 89,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 45.15%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 324,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 3757.58%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $485.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 112375.00%. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $310.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 35756.36%. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.Sold Out: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $66.48 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $82.12.Sold Out: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $52.27.Sold Out: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $42.11 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $55.08.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. The sale prices were between $390.01 and $619.19, with an estimated average price of $498.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bellwether Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Bellwether Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bellwether Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bellwether Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bellwether Advisors, LLC keeps buying