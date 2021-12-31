Bellwether Advisors, LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, InMode

New Purchases: XLE, SBNY, NDAQ, BX, ETSY, POOL, EBAY, HNDL, BTU, AMP, CG, DVN, WLL, CRK, CPE, FANG, DLS, SCHC, IVT, DFAT, CRC, IRT, MTDR, CMG, TRGP, DFIV, VIOO, RRC, DEN, ASAN, PAGS, MGY, CVNA, MS, AR, SM, CLR, APO, DFS, SCZ, SPYV, RWO, REET, SLYV, PDBC, PBW, TAN, GXC, DOMO, UPWK, NP, PDCE, PLUG, SIVB, EXAS, CCL, ALK, NWLI, AVDV, LEV, DNMR, XPDI, SNII, AOK, AOM, ARKX,

INMD, LQD, NTLA, ET, FE, DUK, CELH, MRNA, ABT, GOVT, SMPL, CVS, ABBV, MPLX, IGSB, AGG, IUSB, SWAV, MBB, ADM, PM, EL, ETR, AWK, BRK.B, AEP, AEE, ES, LNG, VWO, TLT, ISTB, IXUS, EFAV, CERN, USIG, IJH, IJR, BMY, AMZN, PAPR, IXN, EEMV, ITOT, IGIB, BAPR, PMAR, PYPL, FLOT, BIIB, HEFA, ALL, IEFA, VV, VZ, C, GD, HAS, JNJ, MCK, PEP, IVW, SYK, ZION, MSOS, IJT, SEM, IGLB, IEF, ESGU, SLVM, LYB, MMM, CQP, ANTM, THC, OMI, FIZZ, HAIN, DTE, AMGN, T, AES, Sold Out: XLP, XLV, AMEH, SAVA, PRTA, COKE, SAFM, ACI, EPC, KMI, KR, CRTX, CLDX, BCRX, SFM, VCEL, PPC, TAP, KHC, RUBY, MDLZ, HSY, STAA, CERE, CCEP, IFF, EPD, SRE, PTGX, BAM, UCO, CIR, UNFI, KD, XP, DSP, SOXL, BETZ, ORGO, SGRY, QRVO, COTY, ICLR, APTV, NVAX, MOH, SJM, CSGP, BG, ADSK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, InMode, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, Cassava Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bellwether Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bellwether Advisors, LLC owns 579 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,777 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 324,705 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.15% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 556,022 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6869.44% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 89,203 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6459.04% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 143,807 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 174,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $292.640600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $172.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $121.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $141.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $450.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 6869.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 556,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 6459.04%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 89,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 45.15%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 324,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 3757.58%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $485.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 112375.00%. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $310.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 35756.36%. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $66.48 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $82.12.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $52.27.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $42.11 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $55.08.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. The sale prices were between $390.01 and $619.19, with an estimated average price of $498.33.