Oak Ridge Investments Llc Buys Tesla Inc, R1 RCM Inc, TechTarget Inc, Sells LHC Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Everbridge Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, RCM, TTGT, LNTH, AMD, NKE, AUPH, LULU, SPT, SNPS, TYL, RPD, MSCI, GNRC, MDLZ,
- Added Positions: AZEK, ORLY, STE, IWO, SPSC, EXPE, AME, LKQ, YETI, AZN, IUSG, ADBE, IWF,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, EPAM, QCOM, PRFT, VICR, ATVI, MMS, LESL, MSFT, WEX, RDFN, AAPL, TRU, RPAY, AMZN, TGT, SDGR, LSCC, BX, FB, NOMD, CVNA, CWST, CNMD, LLY, EEFT, NVDA, SAIA, UNH, ZYXI, GOOG, SITE, INSP, BJ, DAVA, GO, REAL, HRTX, COST, DHR, DSGX, GOOGL, JPM, LFUS, UL, V, AVGO, HZNP, FIVN, BABA, OLLI, PLMR, NGMS, PLD, ABT, APH, ANSS, ARWR, ATRC, BLK, FIS, CRL, CME, GLW, DXCM, DIOD, ECL, EW, EPD, EQIX, HALO, HD, ITW, ICE, INTU, KLAC, MRVL, MPWR, NEM, ODFL, OMCL, LIN, ROP, ROST, POOL, SBNY, SWK, SYK, TJX, AXON, WCN, WSO, CMG, TDG, MA, PODD, CFX, JBT, FTNT, VRSK, ENV, TVTX, KMI, NOW, FIVE, ABBV, CDW, BURL, VCYT, PAYC, WING, PYPL, PEN, KNSL, BHVN, ARGX, EYE, ALTR, DOCU, ROAD, AVLR, AXNX, STZ, MTCH, INSM, MMC, SHW, SWKS, TREX, URI, CHTR, BPMC, YUMC, KIDS, OYST, ZI,
- Sold Out: LHCG, EVBG, INOV, NEO, XLRN, BMY, FTDR, UPLD, VFC, CRNC, EBS, TFX, PINS, CSGP, QTWO, BKI, COUP, LUV, INTC, LDOS, TDOC,
These are the top 5 holdings of OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 500,262 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 241,810 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,667 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 108,695 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,473 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $931.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 11,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $24.01. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 405,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $110.5, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $83.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 95,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $26.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 285,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 50,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $147.640300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 128.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 298,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 290.64%. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $653.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Steris PLC (STE)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Steris PLC by 330.37%. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $224.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 25,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 984.09%. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $256.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 134.56%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $186.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 59.91%. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.911600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $38.92.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.
