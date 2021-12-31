Oak Ridge Investments Llc Buys Tesla Inc, R1 RCM Inc, TechTarget Inc, Sells LHC Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Everbridge Inc

New Purchases: TSLA, RCM, TTGT, LNTH, AMD, NKE, AUPH, LULU, SPT, SNPS, TYL, RPD, MSCI, GNRC, MDLZ,

TSLA, RCM, TTGT, LNTH, AMD, NKE, AUPH, LULU, SPT, SNPS, TYL, RPD, MSCI, GNRC, MDLZ, Added Positions: AZEK, ORLY, STE, IWO, SPSC, EXPE, AME, LKQ, YETI, AZN, IUSG, ADBE, IWF,

AZEK, ORLY, STE, IWO, SPSC, EXPE, AME, LKQ, YETI, AZN, IUSG, ADBE, IWF, Reduced Positions: CRM, EPAM, QCOM, PRFT, VICR, ATVI, MMS, LESL, MSFT, WEX, RDFN, AAPL, TRU, RPAY, AMZN, TGT, SDGR, LSCC, BX, FB, NOMD, CVNA, CWST, CNMD, LLY, EEFT, NVDA, SAIA, UNH, ZYXI, GOOG, SITE, INSP, BJ, DAVA, GO, REAL, HRTX, COST, DHR, DSGX, GOOGL, JPM, LFUS, UL, V, AVGO, HZNP, FIVN, BABA, OLLI, PLMR, NGMS, PLD, ABT, APH, ANSS, ARWR, ATRC, BLK, FIS, CRL, CME, GLW, DXCM, DIOD, ECL, EW, EPD, EQIX, HALO, HD, ITW, ICE, INTU, KLAC, MRVL, MPWR, NEM, ODFL, OMCL, LIN, ROP, ROST, POOL, SBNY, SWK, SYK, TJX, AXON, WCN, WSO, CMG, TDG, MA, PODD, CFX, JBT, FTNT, VRSK, ENV, TVTX, KMI, NOW, FIVE, ABBV, CDW, BURL, VCYT, PAYC, WING, PYPL, PEN, KNSL, BHVN, ARGX, EYE, ALTR, DOCU, ROAD, AVLR, AXNX, STZ, MTCH, INSM, MMC, SHW, SWKS, TREX, URI, CHTR, BPMC, YUMC, KIDS, OYST, ZI,

CRM, EPAM, QCOM, PRFT, VICR, ATVI, MMS, LESL, MSFT, WEX, RDFN, AAPL, TRU, RPAY, AMZN, TGT, SDGR, LSCC, BX, FB, NOMD, CVNA, CWST, CNMD, LLY, EEFT, NVDA, SAIA, UNH, ZYXI, GOOG, SITE, INSP, BJ, DAVA, GO, REAL, HRTX, COST, DHR, DSGX, GOOGL, JPM, LFUS, UL, V, AVGO, HZNP, FIVN, BABA, OLLI, PLMR, NGMS, PLD, ABT, APH, ANSS, ARWR, ATRC, BLK, FIS, CRL, CME, GLW, DXCM, DIOD, ECL, EW, EPD, EQIX, HALO, HD, ITW, ICE, INTU, KLAC, MRVL, MPWR, NEM, ODFL, OMCL, LIN, ROP, ROST, POOL, SBNY, SWK, SYK, TJX, AXON, WCN, WSO, CMG, TDG, MA, PODD, CFX, JBT, FTNT, VRSK, ENV, TVTX, KMI, NOW, FIVE, ABBV, CDW, BURL, VCYT, PAYC, WING, PYPL, PEN, KNSL, BHVN, ARGX, EYE, ALTR, DOCU, ROAD, AVLR, AXNX, STZ, MTCH, INSM, MMC, SHW, SWKS, TREX, URI, CHTR, BPMC, YUMC, KIDS, OYST, ZI, Sold Out: LHCG, EVBG, INOV, NEO, XLRN, BMY, FTDR, UPLD, VFC, CRNC, EBS, TFX, PINS, CSGP, QTWO, BKI, COUP, LUV, INTC, LDOS, TDOC,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, R1 RCM Inc, TechTarget Inc, Lantheus Holdings Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, sells LHC Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Everbridge Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Ridge Investments Llc. As of 2021Q4, Oak Ridge Investments Llc owns 167 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 500,262 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 241,810 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,667 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 108,695 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,473 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $931.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 11,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $24.01. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 405,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $110.5, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $83.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 95,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $26.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 285,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 50,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $147.640300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 128.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 298,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 290.64%. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $653.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Steris PLC by 330.37%. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $224.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 25,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 984.09%. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $256.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 134.56%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $186.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 59.91%. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.911600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $38.92.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.