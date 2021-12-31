Palisade Capital Management Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, Wells Fargo, Castle Biosciences Inc, Sells , Icon PLC, Group 1 Automotive Inc

- New Purchases: AVGOP.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, CSTL, DHRPA.PFD, BACPL.PFD, VERX, TDY, CHCT, APTV, AVTRPA.PFD, ATKR, BDXB.PFD, EPRPE.PFD, PFF, VIAC, VCIT, VCSH, DEO, MNDT, RH, WDC, CRM, IDCC, LLY, AVLR, UMH, MNKD, EZPW,
- Added Positions: PING, RLJ, DEA, CSGS, ABBV, HRTX, AIMC, PDCE, UIS, HNGR, AHCO, FNV, CUZ, VRRM, AAN, CVET, OSTK, FTV, LRN, WSFS, IWM, AME, LFUS, V, AVNT, FNF, IDA, INDB, JPM, GS, BKI, SBUX, RLI, CFR, VMEO, NATI, SSNC, ROP, ELAT, MDLZ, WTRU, LYFT, IJR, NVCR, PYPL, AAL, WIX, BURL, YELP, TRIP, NKE, RBBN,
- Reduced Positions: ICLR, GPI, RGEN, AZTA, MLI, RBA, SAIA, RVLV, AAPL, BRKR, ONTO, SYNH, LKQ, BABA, EBS, TRUP, AMZN, DIS, BKE, CHNGU, MTCH, CNC, FISV, PRG, AMAT, VZ, NMFC, GOOGL, NXPI, AVGO, EXPE, QCOM, PEP, MSFT, MAR, INTU, IBM, DNMR, JD, IAC, ATVI, IJH, VST, IVV, ZTS, GM, SNCR, QDEL, BKNG, MU, GILD, BAC, ARCC, MO, APD,
- Sold Out: COR, VNT, LRCX, APLS, SEDG, NOTV, BMRN, WOLF, HAE, JNPR, TTWO, DBRG, HLT, Z, TBPH, KD,
- Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 757,554 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33%
- Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) - 754,262 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
- Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) - 244,645 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 390,196 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91%
- Avient Corp (AVNT) - 1,235,597 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1849.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 9,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1391.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.06 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 352,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHRPA.PFD)
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1948.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1360.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Inc (VERX)
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vertex Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $14.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 528,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,480,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,300,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 37.83%. The purchase prices were between $20.79 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,514,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CSG Systems International Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 601,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 56.50%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 110,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,034,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37.Sold Out: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.
