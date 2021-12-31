Haverford Trust Co Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells TE Connectivity, Intel Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: TNET, AMAT, DVN, HUM, WY, FRST, AVGO, FBHS, ITOT, MINT, VCR,
- Added Positions: TXN, IVV, DG, SWKS, HON, IGSB, TMO, TIP, VXUS, IEFA, QCOM, VGK, LMT, MA, ECL, ICE, MDT, MRK, IGIB, MTUM, VOO, VTI, AMT, BK, CVX, EXC, UPS, BAB, IEF, IWD, PRF, QQQ, RSP, STIP, VIG, A, MO, AMZN, AEP, ADI, AON, AZN, BAC, KMX, FIS, STZ, DLR, D, EOG, LLY, GILD, GSK, GS, GOOGL, IFF, MDLZ, MAR, MAS, MCK, MCHP, NVDA, NFLX, NTRS, PRU, PSA, CRM, SONY, TGT, TD, USB, VLO, GWW, WMT, YUM, ZBH, RDS.B, AWK, V, TSLA, GOOG, BND, DGRO, EEM, EFG, FLOT, FNDF, GLD, GSIE, IDV, IJJ, IJK, IWF, JPIN, SCHA, SCHF, SDY, USMV, VO, VSGX, VTV, VYM, XLC, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: CMCSA, LOW, INTC, IEMG, DIS, AGG, MSFT, AAPL, MKC, T, UL, DOW, VFC, HD, GEM, GPC, DEO, BAX, IBM, VNQ, PNC, PM, SPY, PFF, ITW, BRK.A, AMGN, ICSH, XOM, UNP, WEC, ANTM, TTD, XLK, WBA, VWO, PSX, FB, XLV, PYPL, VGT, IWP, SUB, DVY, LQD, BKNG, EFA, ESGE, JEPI, GVI, IYW, IVW, CI, FDS, NEE, EL, DUK, DHR, CMI, ED, COP, FISV, CAT, CNI, BMY, BA, TFC, WTRG, AXP, MS, SYY, SO, SAP, RDS.A, PEG, PG, PPL, NSC, TFX, MMP, LAD, KR, KMB, JCI, GIS, GE,
- Sold Out: TEL, XLU, GNR, FANG, SLYV, ECON, KD, SLVM, CARR, FTV, ATVI, CHTR, IBKR, SLB, BEN, GLW, COF,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,709,510 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,333,775 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,612,407 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 758,085 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 312,761 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Trinet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.73 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $99.84. The stock is now traded at around $84.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (FRST)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $422.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 522 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.074100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $600.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 433 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.987700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 37.16%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $166.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 397,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $139.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 308,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 142.17%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 161,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $171.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 98,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 75.23%. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $165.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 104.14%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63.Sold Out: Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.95.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.
