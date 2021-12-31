Haverford Trust Co Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells TE Connectivity, Intel Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: TNET, AMAT, DVN, HUM, WY, FRST, AVGO, FBHS, ITOT, MINT, VCR,

TNET, AMAT, DVN, HUM, WY, FRST, AVGO, FBHS, ITOT, MINT, VCR, Added Positions: TXN, IVV, DG, SWKS, HON, IGSB, TMO, TIP, VXUS, IEFA, QCOM, VGK, LMT, MA, ECL, ICE, MDT, MRK, IGIB, MTUM, VOO, VTI, AMT, BK, CVX, EXC, UPS, BAB, IEF, IWD, PRF, QQQ, RSP, STIP, VIG, A, MO, AMZN, AEP, ADI, AON, AZN, BAC, KMX, FIS, STZ, DLR, D, EOG, LLY, GILD, GSK, GS, GOOGL, IFF, MDLZ, MAR, MAS, MCK, MCHP, NVDA, NFLX, NTRS, PRU, PSA, CRM, SONY, TGT, TD, USB, VLO, GWW, WMT, YUM, ZBH, RDS.B, AWK, V, TSLA, GOOG, BND, DGRO, EEM, EFG, FLOT, FNDF, GLD, GSIE, IDV, IJJ, IJK, IWF, JPIN, SCHA, SCHF, SDY, USMV, VO, VSGX, VTV, VYM, XLC, XLY,

TXN, IVV, DG, SWKS, HON, IGSB, TMO, TIP, VXUS, IEFA, QCOM, VGK, LMT, MA, ECL, ICE, MDT, MRK, IGIB, MTUM, VOO, VTI, AMT, BK, CVX, EXC, UPS, BAB, IEF, IWD, PRF, QQQ, RSP, STIP, VIG, A, MO, AMZN, AEP, ADI, AON, AZN, BAC, KMX, FIS, STZ, DLR, D, EOG, LLY, GILD, GSK, GS, GOOGL, IFF, MDLZ, MAR, MAS, MCK, MCHP, NVDA, NFLX, NTRS, PRU, PSA, CRM, SONY, TGT, TD, USB, VLO, GWW, WMT, YUM, ZBH, RDS.B, AWK, V, TSLA, GOOG, BND, DGRO, EEM, EFG, FLOT, FNDF, GLD, GSIE, IDV, IJJ, IJK, IWF, JPIN, SCHA, SCHF, SDY, USMV, VO, VSGX, VTV, VYM, XLC, XLY, Reduced Positions: CMCSA, LOW, INTC, IEMG, DIS, AGG, MSFT, AAPL, MKC, T, UL, DOW, VFC, HD, GEM, GPC, DEO, BAX, IBM, VNQ, PNC, PM, SPY, PFF, ITW, BRK.A, AMGN, ICSH, XOM, UNP, WEC, ANTM, TTD, XLK, WBA, VWO, PSX, FB, XLV, PYPL, VGT, IWP, SUB, DVY, LQD, BKNG, EFA, ESGE, JEPI, GVI, IYW, IVW, CI, FDS, NEE, EL, DUK, DHR, CMI, ED, COP, FISV, CAT, CNI, BMY, BA, TFC, WTRG, AXP, MS, SYY, SO, SAP, RDS.A, PEG, PG, PPL, NSC, TFX, MMP, LAD, KR, KMB, JCI, GIS, GE,

CMCSA, LOW, INTC, IEMG, DIS, AGG, MSFT, AAPL, MKC, T, UL, DOW, VFC, HD, GEM, GPC, DEO, BAX, IBM, VNQ, PNC, PM, SPY, PFF, ITW, BRK.A, AMGN, ICSH, XOM, UNP, WEC, ANTM, TTD, XLK, WBA, VWO, PSX, FB, XLV, PYPL, VGT, IWP, SUB, DVY, LQD, BKNG, EFA, ESGE, JEPI, GVI, IYW, IVW, CI, FDS, NEE, EL, DUK, DHR, CMI, ED, COP, FISV, CAT, CNI, BMY, BA, TFC, WTRG, AXP, MS, SYY, SO, SAP, RDS.A, PEG, PG, PPL, NSC, TFX, MMP, LAD, KR, KMB, JCI, GIS, GE, Sold Out: TEL, XLU, GNR, FANG, SLYV, ECON, KD, SLVM, CARR, FTV, ATVI, CHTR, IBKR, SLB, BEN, GLW, COF,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Qualcomm Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells TE Connectivity, Intel Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haverford Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Haverford Trust Co owns 353 stocks with a total value of $9.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAVERFORD TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/haverford+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,709,510 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,333,775 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,612,407 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 758,085 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 312,761 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Trinet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.73 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $99.84. The stock is now traded at around $84.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $422.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.074100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $600.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.987700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 37.16%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $166.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 397,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $139.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 308,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 142.17%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 161,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $171.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 98,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 75.23%. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $165.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 104.14%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.