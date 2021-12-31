Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Haverford Trust Co Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells TE Connectivity, Intel Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Haverford Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Qualcomm Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells TE Connectivity, Intel Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haverford Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Haverford Trust Co owns 353 stocks with a total value of $9.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HAVERFORD TRUST CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,709,510 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,333,775 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,612,407 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 758,085 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  5. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 312,761 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
New Purchase: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Trinet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.73 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $99.84. The stock is now traded at around $84.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (FRST)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $422.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.074100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $600.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.987700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 37.16%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $166.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 397,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $139.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 308,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 142.17%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 161,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $171.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 98,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 75.23%. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $165.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 104.14%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63.

Sold Out: Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.



