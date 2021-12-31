Phocas Financial Corp. Buys Customers Bancorp Inc, White Mountains Insurance Group, Banner Corp, Sells WESCO International Inc, Great Western Bancorp Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp

- New Purchases: CUBI, WTM, BANR, PRIM, PTEN, FFWM, CSR, DLR, NKE, IUSG, RYU,
- Added Positions: HTLF, RHP, DCOM, FRME, R, TPH, AEO, MTRN, TVTY, NPO, PEB, COHU, OMI, SBRA, SEM, ITGR, INVH, PLD, CHRS, SCHH, STOR, SUI, PEAK, CRM, REXR, OMF, MAA, KRE, GOOGL, EXR, EQR, EQIX, COST, AMT, ARE, IWO, IWN, FNDF, RSP, SOXX, SCHF, KKR, BX, SPG, SLG, REG, PFE, MCD, JPM, ESS, CCI, BLK,
- Reduced Positions: MYRG, IIPR, SKYW, ABCB, MGY, CHX, RRC, APG, CDMO, TBBK, CASH, AVNT, PFBC, PDCE, NXST, IBTX, AGG, ATKR, ATSG, AHH, AAN, BV, RTL, RTL, ONTO, REVG, SCHL, HGV, TWNK, AUB, UIS, SPB, ROIC, NOG, DAN, LADR, HPP, KFRC, FRT, BANC, FUL, EFSC, EPC, DLX, BKH, ABG, OTTR, BJRI, DBI, AIR, AAPL, REZI, ASIX, FBK, BBIO, FNB, NVTA, IRT, ARNC, AEIS, LZB, PLXS, PEP, RUTH, CNR, MYGN, SJI, TCBI, MOD, GIII, KAI, PRG, POR, JNJ, SNEX, INTC, PRI, IWB, PGX, PFF, CL, FDX, PG,
- Sold Out: WCC, GWB, UMPQ, VREX, VRNT, OFIX, VSH, VTWO, MODV, PPBI, KOP, SF, AGIO, HRTG, TGNA, WY, BRG, ESGV, VZ, MEI, COR, C, BMRC, ADT,
- Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 127,295 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
- Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) - 225,825 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 507,903 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
- Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) - 456,559 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) - 670,533 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 114,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)
Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $986.9 and $1127.1, with an estimated average price of $1055.52. The stock is now traded at around $1035.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 6,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)
Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Primoris Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 202,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Banner Corp (BANR)
Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Banner Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.95 and $62.83, with an estimated average price of $59.3. The stock is now traded at around $62.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 80,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)
Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 400,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Foundation Inc (FFWM)
Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in First Foundation Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.24 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 130,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)
Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc by 71.90%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 169,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc by 53.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9. The stock is now traded at around $92.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 107,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)
Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc by 99.40%. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $35.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 191,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Merchants Corp (FRME)
Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in First Merchants Corp by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $39.53 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 229,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ryder System Inc (R)
Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Ryder System Inc by 42.34%. The purchase prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 119,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH)
Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.92 and $28.02, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 337,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11.Sold Out: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)
Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.15.Sold Out: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)
Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.93 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.17.Sold Out: Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)
Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Varex Imaging Corp. The sale prices were between $25.66 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $28.43.Sold Out: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)
Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Verint Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $45 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $48.06.Sold Out: Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX)
Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Orthofix Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $28.91 and $38.52, with an estimated average price of $33.3.
