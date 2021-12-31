Phocas Financial Corp. Buys Customers Bancorp Inc, White Mountains Insurance Group, Banner Corp, Sells WESCO International Inc, Great Western Bancorp Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp

New Purchases: CUBI, WTM, BANR, PRIM, PTEN, FFWM, CSR, DLR, NKE, IUSG, RYU,

CUBI, WTM, BANR, PRIM, PTEN, FFWM, CSR, DLR, NKE, IUSG, RYU, Added Positions: HTLF, RHP, DCOM, FRME, R, TPH, AEO, MTRN, TVTY, NPO, PEB, COHU, OMI, SBRA, SEM, ITGR, INVH, PLD, CHRS, SCHH, STOR, SUI, PEAK, CRM, REXR, OMF, MAA, KRE, GOOGL, EXR, EQR, EQIX, COST, AMT, ARE, IWO, IWN, FNDF, RSP, SOXX, SCHF, KKR, BX, SPG, SLG, REG, PFE, MCD, JPM, ESS, CCI, BLK,

HTLF, RHP, DCOM, FRME, R, TPH, AEO, MTRN, TVTY, NPO, PEB, COHU, OMI, SBRA, SEM, ITGR, INVH, PLD, CHRS, SCHH, STOR, SUI, PEAK, CRM, REXR, OMF, MAA, KRE, GOOGL, EXR, EQR, EQIX, COST, AMT, ARE, IWO, IWN, FNDF, RSP, SOXX, SCHF, KKR, BX, SPG, SLG, REG, PFE, MCD, JPM, ESS, CCI, BLK, Reduced Positions: MYRG, IIPR, SKYW, ABCB, MGY, CHX, RRC, APG, CDMO, TBBK, CASH, AVNT, PFBC, PDCE, NXST, IBTX, AGG, ATKR, ATSG, AHH, AAN, BV, RTL, RTL, ONTO, REVG, SCHL, HGV, TWNK, AUB, UIS, SPB, ROIC, NOG, DAN, LADR, HPP, KFRC, FRT, BANC, FUL, EFSC, EPC, DLX, BKH, ABG, OTTR, BJRI, DBI, AIR, AAPL, REZI, ASIX, FBK, BBIO, FNB, NVTA, IRT, ARNC, AEIS, LZB, PLXS, PEP, RUTH, CNR, MYGN, SJI, TCBI, MOD, GIII, KAI, PRG, POR, JNJ, SNEX, INTC, PRI, IWB, PGX, PFF, CL, FDX, PG,

MYRG, IIPR, SKYW, ABCB, MGY, CHX, RRC, APG, CDMO, TBBK, CASH, AVNT, PFBC, PDCE, NXST, IBTX, AGG, ATKR, ATSG, AHH, AAN, BV, RTL, RTL, ONTO, REVG, SCHL, HGV, TWNK, AUB, UIS, SPB, ROIC, NOG, DAN, LADR, HPP, KFRC, FRT, BANC, FUL, EFSC, EPC, DLX, BKH, ABG, OTTR, BJRI, DBI, AIR, AAPL, REZI, ASIX, FBK, BBIO, FNB, NVTA, IRT, ARNC, AEIS, LZB, PLXS, PEP, RUTH, CNR, MYGN, SJI, TCBI, MOD, GIII, KAI, PRG, POR, JNJ, SNEX, INTC, PRI, IWB, PGX, PFF, CL, FDX, PG, Sold Out: WCC, GWB, UMPQ, VREX, VRNT, OFIX, VSH, VTWO, MODV, PPBI, KOP, SF, AGIO, HRTG, TGNA, WY, BRG, ESGV, VZ, MEI, COR, C, BMRC, ADT,

Alameda, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Customers Bancorp Inc, White Mountains Insurance Group, Banner Corp, Primoris Services Corp, Heartland Financial USA Inc, sells WESCO International Inc, Great Western Bancorp Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Varex Imaging Corp, Verint Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phocas Financial Corp.. As of 2021Q4, Phocas Financial Corp. owns 193 stocks with a total value of $786 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Phocas Financial Corp.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/phocas+financial+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 127,295 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) - 225,825 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 507,903 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) - 456,559 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) - 670,533 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 114,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $986.9 and $1127.1, with an estimated average price of $1055.52. The stock is now traded at around $1035.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 6,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Primoris Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 202,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Banner Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.95 and $62.83, with an estimated average price of $59.3. The stock is now traded at around $62.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 80,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 400,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in First Foundation Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.24 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 130,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc by 71.90%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 169,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc by 53.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9. The stock is now traded at around $92.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 107,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc by 99.40%. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $35.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 191,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in First Merchants Corp by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $39.53 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 229,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Ryder System Inc by 42.34%. The purchase prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 119,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.92 and $28.02, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 337,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11.

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.15.

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.93 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.17.

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Varex Imaging Corp. The sale prices were between $25.66 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Verint Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $45 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $48.06.

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Orthofix Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $28.91 and $38.52, with an estimated average price of $33.3.