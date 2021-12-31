Hoylecohen, Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: TCBX, JPMB, LZ, EIX, SCHB, SNOW, URI, OKTA, ADP, ORLY, MU, LOW, IIPR, ZM, TJX, GSK, DFAS, CMCSA, CHD, NAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Third Coast Bancshares Inc, JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF, sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoylecohen, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Hoylecohen, Llc owns 277 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 713,144 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,787 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 33,785 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,960 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 286,006 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37%

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Third Coast Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.792400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.62 and $28.04, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 56,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $102.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 58.23%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 175,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 210.35%. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 66,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 346.10%. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 105,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $100.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 64.32%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $22.05 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in Infinera Corp. The sale prices were between $7.24 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $8.49.