Hoylecohen, Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: TCBX, JPMB, LZ, EIX, SCHB, SNOW, URI, OKTA, ADP, ORLY, MU, LOW, IIPR, ZM, TJX, GSK, DFAS, CMCSA, CHD, NAC,
- Added Positions: VWO, TSLA, FOCS, JNJ, SCHA, BKLN, AMZN, VTI, NVDA, GOOGL, SPY, VTV, AMAT, CAT, DIS, SRE, VT, VZ, QQQ, BRK.B, BWA, VXUS, VO, HON, NOC, AMD, BAC, AVGO, CVX, CRM, SCHD, SBUX, V, JPM, MRK, OKE, BKNG, COST, EQIX, GS, MDY, SCHG, SCHM, SPG, VBR, WPC, HD, IBM, LRCX, NFLX, NKE, ABT, ADBE, ADI, STZ, CMI, SDY, SCHF, SHOP, SQ, UPS, UNH, VIG, VGK, VOO, VUG, VB, WMT, WRK, MDT, NXPI, EEM, IJR, LSI, MRNA, PANW, PSA, RTX, AES, ARKG, AMGN, BDX, CSX, CRWD, DE, DUK, EDIT, FAST, F, GM, ROK, GLD, SCHX, SCHH, XLV, XLP, XLE, XLC, XLRE, SYK, SYY, TSM, TXN, TWLO, BNDX, VNQ, WM, YUM, ZION, ZS, HUM, RYT, PGHY, DVY, TIP, AGG, EFA, IJH, IWM, PFF, JPST, LLY, MCHP, NSC, NVS, NVO, PNC, PEP, PM, PLD,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, PCY, CSCO, BABA, T, EW, ACN, GOOG, VTR, GILD, EPD, FB, IVV, PEAK, XOM, AKTS, BX, RNP, MO, ETN, AXP, FXI, WFC, BMY, TTE, MMM, KMI, SCHW, GXC, MCD, C, FISV, MDLZ, KO, MS, ORCL, MA, PSX, O, YUMC, XYL, STOR, SCHE, ROST, FDX, WTRG, ET, CVS, HYT,
- Sold Out: KHC, WBA, VMW, PING, IIVI, INFN, NVAX, AXS, WELL, WRB, PD, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of HOYLECOHEN, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 713,144 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,787 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 33,785 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.21%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,960 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 286,006 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37%
Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Third Coast Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB)
Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.792400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)
Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.62 and $28.04, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 56,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)
Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $102.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 58.23%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 175,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)
Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 210.35%. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 66,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 346.10%. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 105,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $100.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 64.32%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)
Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $22.05 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $25.39.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45.Sold Out: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)
Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92.Sold Out: Infinera Corp (INFN)
Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in Infinera Corp. The sale prices were between $7.24 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $8.49.
