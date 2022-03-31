Bremer Bank National Association Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: VOO, XBI, DHR, SNAP, WCLD, MDT, HRL, SPG, GDX, IVT, D, GLD, IWN, AON, BTI, SLV,

Added Positions: QQQ, SPY, AMP, PXD, MRVL, ADP, TGT, UNP, J, TMUS, ZTS, MCK, BX, CC, TSM, NFLX, LULU, MU, DUK, CMG, PRU, CTLT, NVDA, IWR, ACN, EA, EFA, C, IWM, NKE, LLY, MAS, HON, EL, EEM, IEFA, COST, IJJ, ICF, DSI, ESGD, MRK, VTV, KRE, AMGN, T, BCE, VYMI,

Reduced Positions: AMZN, MSFT, JPM, GOOG, ABT, FB, GOOGL, AAPL, CVS, AMT, ICE, CRM, TFC, MDLZ, NSC, PANW, DE, PFE, CMCSA, GWW, ADI, NEE, ZBH, ADBE, HD, INTC, JNJ, MCD, EBAY, BLK, TJX, GD, MMC, BMY, KO, PG, ECL, IBM, DD, DIS, EOG, XOM, BA, CVX, HAL, MMM, SLB, IJR, VMBS, VUG, IVV, CSCO, PEP, UNH, XEL, MA, ABBV, PYPL, ALL, AXP, AMAT, AZN, CL, EW, GIS, FUL, KMB, LRCX, LOW, MS, NVR, ORCL, BKNG, SO, SBUX, STT, TSCO, VZ, WEC, V, PM, IQV, VYM, MO, AEP, BRK.B, SCHW, COP, FFIV, GS, ITW, SYK, USB, URI, ANTM, TEL, HCA, DOW, IJT, IVW, IYH, IYW, VCSH, VWO,

Sold Out: ATVI, DHI, GILD, OTTR, QCOM, CDW, IYC, VNQ, BK, HUM, UL, WY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Alphabet Inc, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bremer Bank National Association. As of 2022Q1, Bremer Bank National Association owns 224 stocks with a total value of $609 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 690,778 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 118,846 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.04% iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 347,301 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,872 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.01% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 46,093 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4227.98%

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $412.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 14,365 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.07 and $115.44, with an estimated average price of $92.34. The stock is now traded at around $92.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 56,179 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.27 and $315.76, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $299.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,891 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $46.59, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 71,688 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.58 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $42.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 61,005 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.58 and $112.38, with an estimated average price of $105.61. The stock is now traded at around $112.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,193 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 4227.98%. The purchase prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $354.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 46,093 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $448.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 118,846 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 164.15%. The purchase prices were between $261.39 and $328.58, with an estimated average price of $302.89. The stock is now traded at around $289.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 23,903 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 174.88%. The purchase prices were between $186.89 and $257.93, with an estimated average price of $225.99. The stock is now traded at around $244.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 24,948 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 219.34%. The purchase prices were between $60.25 and $89.43, with an estimated average price of $72.14. The stock is now traded at around $65.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 75,210 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 212.82%. The purchase prices were between $196.29 and $245.15, with an estimated average price of $214.12. The stock is now traded at around $238.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 22,514 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $63.11 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $77.76.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $141.29 and $188.69, with an estimated average price of $168.05.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $67.8 and $85.19, with an estimated average price of $75.12.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $64.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $164.78 and $208.13, with an estimated average price of $183.1.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $99.42 and $114.47, with an estimated average price of $105.32.