Bremer Bank National Association Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: VOO, XBI, DHR, SNAP, WCLD, MDT, HRL, SPG, GDX, IVT, D, GLD, IWN, AON, BTI, SLV,
- Added Positions: QQQ, SPY, AMP, PXD, MRVL, ADP, TGT, UNP, J, TMUS, ZTS, MCK, BX, CC, TSM, NFLX, LULU, MU, DUK, CMG, PRU, CTLT, NVDA, IWR, ACN, EA, EFA, C, IWM, NKE, LLY, MAS, HON, EL, EEM, IEFA, COST, IJJ, ICF, DSI, ESGD, MRK, VTV, KRE, AMGN, T, BCE, VYMI,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, MSFT, JPM, GOOG, ABT, FB, GOOGL, AAPL, CVS, AMT, ICE, CRM, TFC, MDLZ, NSC, PANW, DE, PFE, CMCSA, GWW, ADI, NEE, ZBH, ADBE, HD, INTC, JNJ, MCD, EBAY, BLK, TJX, GD, MMC, BMY, KO, PG, ECL, IBM, DD, DIS, EOG, XOM, BA, CVX, HAL, MMM, SLB, IJR, VMBS, VUG, IVV, CSCO, PEP, UNH, XEL, MA, ABBV, PYPL, ALL, AXP, AMAT, AZN, CL, EW, GIS, FUL, KMB, LRCX, LOW, MS, NVR, ORCL, BKNG, SO, SBUX, STT, TSCO, VZ, WEC, V, PM, IQV, VYM, MO, AEP, BRK.B, SCHW, COP, FFIV, GS, ITW, SYK, USB, URI, ANTM, TEL, HCA, DOW, IJT, IVW, IYH, IYW, VCSH, VWO,
- Sold Out: ATVI, DHI, GILD, OTTR, QCOM, CDW, IYC, VNQ, BK, HUM, UL, WY,
For the details of Bremer Bank National Association's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bremer+bank+national+association/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bremer Bank National Association
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 690,778 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 118,846 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.04%
- iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 347,301 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,872 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.01%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 46,093 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4227.98%
Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $412.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 14,365 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.07 and $115.44, with an estimated average price of $92.34. The stock is now traded at around $92.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 56,179 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.27 and $315.76, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $299.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,891 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $46.59, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 71,688 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD)
Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.58 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $42.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 61,005 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.58 and $112.38, with an estimated average price of $105.61. The stock is now traded at around $112.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,193 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 4227.98%. The purchase prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $354.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 46,093 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $448.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 118,846 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 164.15%. The purchase prices were between $261.39 and $328.58, with an estimated average price of $302.89. The stock is now traded at around $289.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 23,903 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 174.88%. The purchase prices were between $186.89 and $257.93, with an estimated average price of $225.99. The stock is now traded at around $244.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 24,948 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 219.34%. The purchase prices were between $60.25 and $89.43, with an estimated average price of $72.14. The stock is now traded at around $65.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 75,210 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 212.82%. The purchase prices were between $196.29 and $245.15, with an estimated average price of $214.12. The stock is now traded at around $238.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 22,514 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $63.11 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $77.76.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $141.29 and $188.69, with an estimated average price of $168.05.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC)
Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $67.8 and $85.19, with an estimated average price of $75.12.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $64.Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)
Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $164.78 and $208.13, with an estimated average price of $183.1.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $99.42 and $114.47, with an estimated average price of $105.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bremer Bank National Association. Also check out:
1. Bremer Bank National Association's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bremer Bank National Association's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bremer Bank National Association's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bremer Bank National Association keeps buying